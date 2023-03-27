While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 27

US says no indication Russia has moved nuclear weapons
The United States has seen no indication that Russia has yet moved any nuclear weapons, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Sunday, after Moscow announced it would station tactical nuclear arms in Belarus.
President Vladimir Putin’s announcement on Saturday that Russia would station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbor and ally Belarus sparked condemnation from the international bodies and Ukraine, which Moscow invaded last February.
“We have not seen any indication that he (Putin) has made good on this pledge or moved any nuclear weapons around,” Kirby told CBS’s Face the Nation.
Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant a day after he broke ranks and urged the government to halt a highly-contested plan to overhaul the judicial system.
Gallant’s dismissal will likely fuel mass protests against the plan that have already rocked the nation for months. It came as Netanyahu was poised to ratify legislation that would tighten political control over judicial appointments.
That bill, and others that would limit Supreme Court powers to rule against government policy, have triggered warnings at home and abroad over Israel’s democratic health.
Recovery underway in tornado-hit Mississippi, 25 dead
Mississippi started clean-up operations on Sunday after a destructive tornado tore across the state, killing at least 25, shredding houses and largely wiping out the small town of Rolling Fork.
Under warm spring sunshine, shocked rescue workers surveyed the damage with roofs blown away, buildings flattened and cars smashed together amid piles of debris.
The weather system, mixed with thunderstorms and driving rain, left a trail of havoc across the southern state late Friday, slamming several towns.
Credit Suisse could face disciplinary action, Swiss regulator says
Swiss financial regulator Finma said it was considering whether to take disciplinary action against Credit Suisse managers after Switzerland’s second-largest bank had to be rescued last week by UBS.
The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority’s (Finma) president Marlene Amstad told Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag that it was “still open” on whether new proceedings would be started, but the regulator’s main focus was on “the transitional phase of integration” and “preserving financial stability”.
UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs (S$4.35 billion) in stock a week ago and to assume up to 5 billion francs in losses in a merger engineered by the Swiss authorities during a period of market turmoil in global banking.
Football: Saka shines as England dismiss Ukraine in Euro qualifier
Bukayo Saka starred as the England forward’s breathtaking goal inspired a 2-0 win against Ukraine that maintained his side’s perfect start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Sunday.
Gareth Southgate’s team followed an impressive victory against Italy in their Group C opener with another composed display highlighted by Saka’s brilliance and the latest display of Harry Kane’s predatory instincts.
Saka has been one of the standout performers in Arsenal’s climb to the top of the Premier League this season and the forward was at his very best once again at Wembley.