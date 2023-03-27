While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 27

US says no indication Russia has moved nuclear weapons



The United States has seen no indication that Russia has yet moved any nuclear weapons, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Sunday, after Moscow announced it would station tactical nuclear arms in Belarus.

President Vladimir Putin’s announcement on Saturday that Russia would station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbor and ally Belarus sparked condemnation from the international bodies and Ukraine, which Moscow invaded last February.

“We have not seen any indication that he (Putin) has made good on this pledge or moved any nuclear weapons around,” Kirby told CBS’s Face the Nation.

