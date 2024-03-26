While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 26

Trump wins pause of $611 million civil fraud ruling, avoiding asset seizures



Donald Trump won a bid to pause his US$454 million (S$611 million) civil fraud judgment if he posts a US$175 million bond within 10 days, a victory for the former US president that blocks New York state authorities from beginning to seize his assets as soon as March 25.

A mid-level state appellate court granted Trump’s request to delay enforcement of a Feb 16 judgment against him for overstating his net worth and the value of his real estate properties to dupe investors and lenders while it considers his appeal in the case.

The decision eases an acute cash crunch brought on by Trump’s mounting legal expenses.

