While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 26

Trump wins pause of $611 million civil fraud ruling, avoiding asset seizures
Donald Trump won a bid to pause his US$454 million (S$611 million) civil fraud judgment if he posts a US$175 million bond within 10 days, a victory for the former US president that blocks New York state authorities from beginning to seize his assets as soon as March 25.
A mid-level state appellate court granted Trump’s request to delay enforcement of a Feb 16 judgment against him for overstating his net worth and the value of his real estate properties to dupe investors and lenders while it considers his appeal in the case.
The decision eases an acute cash crunch brought on by Trump’s mounting legal expenses.
US sanctions Chinese cyberespionage firm, saying it hacked US energy industry
The US on March 25 imposed sanctions on a China-based firm it said was a Ministry of State Security front company, accusing it of serving as a cover for multiple malicious cyber operations and targeting US critical infrastructure.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said the sanctions were on Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology as well as on two Chinese nationals. Treasury said this was part of an effort taken alongside the US Justice Department, FBI, State Department and the United Kingdom.
China state-sponsored malicious cyber actors remain one of the greatest and most persistent threats to US national security, the Treasury said. The cyber security industry has labeled such entities advanced persistent threats (APTs), and the government also uses that acronym.
US ‘very disappointed’ after Netanyahu cancels Israeli visit to Washington
The White House said on March 25 it was very disappointed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had canceled a high-level Israeli delegation’s planned visit to Washington after the US abstained from a UN vote demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
“It’s disapppointing. We’re very disappointed that they won’t be coming to Washington, DC to allow us to have a fulsome conversation with them about viable alternatives to them going in on the ground in Rafah,” White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.
Kirby said senior US officials would still meet for separate talks with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who is currently in Washington, on issues including hostages, humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in the southern Gaza town of Rafah.
Gaza’s hungry eat wild plant with no aid relief in sight
As the UN Security Council demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and concerns grow that famine may take hold, the territory’s hungry civilians are foraging for a wild green plant called Khobiza for lack of anything else to eat.
It is another reminder of the suffering in the Palestinian enclave during the five months of war that followed the Oct 7 attack on Israel, when Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
The assault triggered a fierce response from Israel which launched air strikes and shelling in Gaza that have killed over 32,000 Palestinians, according to the enclave’s health authorities - the worst conflict between Israel and Hamas, an Islamist group that runs the territory.
Zverev dumps Eubanks out to reach last 16 at Miami Open
German fourth seed Alexander Zverev showed his quality to escape a tight first set en route to a 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Christopher Eubanks at the Miami Open on March 25 to set up a fourth-round clash with Russia’s Karen Khachanov.
Zverev limited his unforced errors, converted his two break point opportunities and saved four of the five break points he faced before closing out the one hour and 44-minute contest with a forehand volley into the open court.
“It was a difficult match. I thought he was in control of it throughout the first set,” said former Miami Open finalist Zverev. “I was just hanging on and sometimes that is just what you need to do.”