While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 25, 2026

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Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, in the United Arab Emirates.

Iran tells UN: ‘Non-hostile’ ships can transit strait

Iran has told the United Nations Security Council and the International Maritime Organisation that “non-hostile vessels” may transit the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with Iranian authorities, according to a note seen by Reuters on March 24.

The US-Israeli war against Iran has all but halted shipments of about one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas through the strait, causing oil supply disruption.

The note from Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was sent to the 15-member Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on March 22.

It was then circulated on March 24 among the 176 members of the London-based UN shipping agency responsible for regulating the safety and security of international shipping and preventing pollution.

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Trump’s approval hits new 36% low, poll shows

PHOTO: AL DRAGO/NYTIMES

President Donald Trump’s approval rating fell in recent days to its lowest point since he returned to the White House, hit by a surge in fuel prices and widespread disapproval of the war he launched on Iran, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The four-day poll, which closed on March 23, showed 36 per cent of Americans approve of Mr Trump’s job performance, down from 40 per cent in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last week.

Americans’ views on Mr Trump soured significantly with regard to his stewardship over the cost of living, as gasoline prices have surged since the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Feb 28.

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Tracking system failed in LaGuardia collision: NTSB

PHOTO: REUTERS

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on March 24 that a system which would have allowed a New York airport controller to track movement of aircraft and vehicles did not alert during a night-time collision on March 22 between an Air Canada commercial jet and a truck that killed two pilots.

The NTSB, an independent safety agency, is leading the investigation into the fatal collision of the Air Canada Express CRJ-900 jet with a firetruck at LaGuardia Airport.

The flight, operated by regional partner Jazz Aviation, had 72 passengers and four crew.

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Mammals cannot be cloned infinitely, mice study shows

PHOTO: TERUHIKO WAKAYAMA VIA REUTERS

There is a limit on how many times a mammal can be cloned before suffering “mutational meltdown”, Japanese scientists have discovered, after making 1,200 clones over two decades that started off with a single mouse.

The 58th generation of mice did not survive, establishing for the first time that mammals cannot be cloned an infinite number of times, the scientists said in a study published on March 24.

It had been hoped that this method, which involves making clones of other clones, could have a range of uses in the future, including saving endangered species or mass-producing animals for their meat.

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Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool at end of season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will leave the club at the end of the season, the Premier League side said in a statement on March 24.

“Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them,” the club statement said.

The 33-year-old Egypt international confirmed the news via a video message on his social media accounts.

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