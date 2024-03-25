While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 25, 2024

US, Japan plan biggest upgrade to security pact in over 60 years: Financial Times

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will unveil a plan next month to restructure the US military command in Japan in the face of shared concerns about China, the Financial Times reported on March 24.

The plan would strengthen operational planning and military exercises between the two countries, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

It is due to be announced at the White House on April 10, when Biden is scheduled to host Kishida in a formal event that will include a lavish state dinner and a policy meeting, the newspaper said.

Japan is a close ally and a key component of the US strategy toward China, North Korea and other Asian security issues.

