While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 25, 2024

US, Japan plan biggest upgrade to security pact in over 60 years: Financial Times
US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will unveil a plan next month to restructure the US military command in Japan in the face of shared concerns about China, the Financial Times reported on March 24.
The plan would strengthen operational planning and military exercises between the two countries, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
It is due to be announced at the White House on April 10, when Biden is scheduled to host Kishida in a formal event that will include a lavish state dinner and a policy meeting, the newspaper said.
Japan is a close ally and a key component of the US strategy toward China, North Korea and other Asian security issues.
Fire breaks out at Newton Food Centre hawker stall, two taken to hospital
Two people were taken to hospital after a hawker stall in Newton Food Centre caught fire on March 24.
Early investigations suggest that the fire was caused when food that was being cooked in the stall was left unattended, said a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman, in response to queries.
He added that the two people taken to the Singapore General Hospital were believed to be suffering from smoke inhalation.
Simon Harris pledges ‘reset’ as he becomes Irish PM-in-waiting
Simon Harris became Irish prime minister in waiting on Sunday, pledging to help small business, focus on law and order and tackle migration after his unopposed election to succeed Leo Varadkar as leader of the governing Fine Gael party.
Harris, a 37-year-old minister best known for helping steer the country’s initial response to Covid-19, will be voted in as Ireland’s youngest ever prime minister when parliament next sits on April 9 thanks to support from coalition partners.
He will have no more than a year to save the coalition from defeat at parliamentary elections. Polls for the last three years have put Sinn Fein, a left-wing party that backs unification with British-run Northern Ireland, as the favourite to head the next government.
With Charles and Catherine sidelined, it’s Camilla’s time to shine
In the past few weeks, as illness has sidelined two of Britain’s most visible royal figures, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and King Charles III, one member of the family’s frontbench has stepped into the vacuum: Queen Camilla.
Last week, she travelled to the Isle of Man to deliver a speech on Charles’ behalf and met with public officials and community groups.
She then flew to Northern Ireland, where she visited a bakery and butcher shop, attended a literary event and accepted salutes at a military parade.
Singaporean sailor Maximilian Maeder wins 2024 Formula Kite European Championships
On a day when Max Verstappen showed that he was only human as his winning run in Formula One was ended at the Australian Grand Prix, Singapore’s Maximilian Maeder reminded the sailing world of his dominance on the water.
The 17-year-old kitefoiler is preparing for a busy year, with the Paris Olympics in August his main target. The teenager passed his first major test after winning gold at the 2024 Formula Kite European Championships in Mar Menor, Spain on March 24.
Maximilian had won the 2021 and 2022 editions of the competition and missed out on the 2023 championships as he was competing at the Hangzhou Asian Games last October.