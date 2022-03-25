While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 25

UN General Assembly demands Russia end Ukraine war

The UN General Assembly on Thursday (March 24) adopted a new non-binding resolution that demanded an "immediate" halt to Russia's war in Ukraine.

At UN headquarters in New York, 140 countries voted in favour, 38 abstained and five voted against the measure, with applause ringing out afterwards.

The vote came after the adoption of a similar non-binding resolution on March 2 that demanded Russia immediately cease its use of force - a vote that was approved by 141 countries.

