While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 24

Israel denies Hamas report troops killed 19 in Gaza aid queue
The Hamas-run government in Gaza said Israeli fire killed 19 people as they were waiting at an aid distribution point on March 23, a charge Israel denied.
The deaths if confirmed would be the latest in a series of cases of Gazan civilians being killed while seeking desperately needed relief supplies.
The Hamas government media office said 19 people were killed and 23 wounded. The health ministry said “they were waiting for aid trucks at the Kuwait roundabout” when they were hit by “Israeli occupation army tank fire and shells”.
Britain in shock after Catherine’s cancer announcement
After weeks of wild speculation, British people on March 23 digested the shock news that Catherine, Princess of Wales, has cancer, with many praising her courage while others criticised the conspiracies that spread over her absence.
Catherine revealed the news in a highly personal video released March 22, just weeks after King Charles III said he too is battling cancer.
The candid disclosure leaves the British monarchy in crisis with two of its most senior members simultaneously fighting serious illness.
Spanish judge orders nationwide suspension of Telegram
A Spanish judge has ordered the online messaging service Telegram suspended in a case brought by broadcasters alleging violation of intellectual property, a ruling criticised by one consumer group.
Judge Santiago Pedraz of the Audencia Nacional, a senior court that handles sensitive cases, ordered a “temporary suspension” of Telegram’s resources.
The order was issued on March 22 but at midday on March 23 the platform was still up and running in Spain.
US Congress averts government shutdown, passing $1.62 trillion bill
The US Congress early on March 23 overwhelmingly passed a US$1.2 trillion (S$1.62 trillion) budget bill, keeping the government funded through a fiscal year that began six months ago and sending it to President Joe Biden to sign into law and avert a partial shutdown.
The vote on passage was 74-24.
Key federal agencies including the departments of Homeland Security, Justice, State and Treasury, which houses the Internal Revenue Service, will remain funded through Sept 30 after the bill was passed in the Democratic-majority Senate.
Paris 2024 volunteers’ uniform pays tribute to French mariniere
The Paris 2024 volunteers’ uniforms pay tribute to the French ‘mariniere’, with black stripes on a turquoise background the star piece of the 15-item equipment.
The kits, which feature the striped t-shirt, trousers, socks and a sun hat, were unveiled on March 23 at the Volunteers’ Convention.
Some items have a flashy touch to them.