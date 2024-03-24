While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 24

Israel denies Hamas report troops killed 19 in Gaza aid queue



The Hamas-run government in Gaza said Israeli fire killed 19 people as they were waiting at an aid distribution point on March 23, a charge Israel denied.

The deaths if confirmed would be the latest in a series of cases of Gazan civilians being killed while seeking desperately needed relief supplies.

The Hamas government media office said 19 people were killed and 23 wounded. The health ministry said “they were waiting for aid trucks at the Kuwait roundabout” when they were hit by “Israeli occupation army tank fire and shells”.

READ MORE HERE

Britain in shock after Catherine’s cancer announcement

