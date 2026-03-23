While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 23, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A drone view showing a residential neighbourhood damaged by Iranian missile strikes in Dimona, Israel. The town hosts what's widely believed to be the Middle East’s only nuclear arsenal.

Iran threatens Mid-East infrastructure after Trump ultimatum

Iran on March 22 vowed to “irreversibly” destroy key infrastructure across the Middle East if US President Donald Trump acts on threats to knock out the Islamic republic’s power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz was swiftly reopened.

Iran also vowed to fully close the sea lane if Mr Trump follows through on the ultimatum, choking off what little traffic has continued to transit the vital shipping lane for oil and gas.

The tit-for-tat threats came as the war that has seen drone and missile strikes across the Middle East, has sent energy prices soaring and has triggered fears for the world economy entered its fourth week.

The standoff has in turn increased concerns for vital civilian infrastructure in Iran and the Gulf, if strikes by either side hit power plants, water desalination and supply or nuclear facilities.

READ MORE HERE

Israel to advance ground operations in Lebanon after striking key bridge

PHOTO: EPA

The Israeli military announced it was expanding its ground campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, warning of a lengthy operation, after Beirut condemned what it called Israel’s flagrant violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

Israeli forces were ordered earlier on March 22 to destroy bridges they said were used by the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah to cross the Litani River, and Lebanese official media reported Israeli raids in several areas of the south.

“The operation against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation has only begun... This is a prolonged operation,” Lieutenant-General Eyal Zamir said in a statement.

READ MORE HERE

Saudi Aramco boss pulls out of major international energy conference

PHOTO: REUTERS

Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser has cancelled his planned appearance at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston to remain in Saudi Arabia because of the Iran conflict, an industry source told Reuters.

Mr Nasser, who has been CEO of the world’s top oil exporter for more than a decade, is usually one of the headline speakers at the conference, one of the energy industry’s biggest events.

CERAWeek, organised by S&P Global, which begins on March 23, draws top executives, government officials, and policymakers from around the world to discuss global energy market outlook.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine, US teams conclude talks, new POW exchange possible, Zelensky says

PHOTO: AFP

Ukrainian and US delegations concluded a second day of talks in Florida on finding ways to end the four-year war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 22.

Russian representatives were not present at the talks, which opened in Florida on March 21. They were originally expected to attend the negotiations, which were due to take place in Abu Dhabi.

The US team is led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law. “It is clear that the US side’s attention at the moment is focused primarily on the situation surrounding Iran and the wider region, but Russia’s war against Ukraine must also be brought to an end,” Mr Zelensky said in an evening address.

READ MORE HERE

Manchester City cut Arsenal down to size as O’Reilly double seals League Cup final

PHOTO: REUTERS

Manchester City reasserted themselves as trophy hunters supreme as they gave Arsenal a chastening reality check with a 2-0 victory in the League Cup final thanks to Nico O’Reilly’s second-half double at Wembley on March 22.

Premier League leaders Arsenal arrived on the crest of a wave and as favourites to win their first silverware since 2020 but were found wanting as City recovered from a rocky start to deservedly win the competition for the ninth time.

Five of those have come since Pep Guardiola arrived in 2016 and the Spaniard is now the most successful manager in the competition’s history, moving past Jose Mourinho, Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough who all won it four times.

READ MORE HERE