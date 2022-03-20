While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 20

Fighting rages in Mariupol, as Russian forces make gains

Russian forces stepped up their attacks in Ukraine on Saturday, advancing into the besieged city of Mariupol in a battle to seize the strategic port, and firing missiles in western Ukraine that destroyed an underground military munitions depot.

As fighting raged across the country, Ukraine was facing a worsening humanitarian crisis as losses mounted on both sides.

A senior Ukrainian military official said Saturday that a Russian rocket attack had killed more than 40 soldiers in a Ukrainian military barracks in the southern city of Mykolaiv on Friday - one of the worst single losses suffered by Ukraine since the conflict erupted last month.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed directly to Russians to support a diplomatic resolution to the war.

Putin isn't ready for talks with Zelensky, says Turkish official