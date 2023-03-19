While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 19

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes Ecuador, 12 deaths reported

At least 12 people were killed in a strong earthquake that shook a coastal region of Ecuador and northern Peru midday on Saturday, causing structural damage to multiple homes, schools and medical centres.

“Emergency teams are mobilising to offer all their support to those who have been affected,” said Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso in a tweet.

The quake, which the US Geological Survey measured at magnitude 6.8, struck at a depth of 66.4km about 10km from the city of Balao in the province of Guayas.

The presidency’s communication agency said that the quake left 11 people dead in the province of El Oro and one fatality in Azuay province, while multiple people were being treated for injuries in hospitals.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine still able to resupply troops in battered Bakhmut