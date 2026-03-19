While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 19, 2026

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Screenshots from videos posted online are said to show the aftermath of an attack on Iran's Pars gas field (left) and a subsequent attack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Iran hits Qatar energy hub, targets Saudi Arabia

Iran’s huge Pars gas field was hit on March 18 in a major escalation in the US-Israeli war that sent oil prices shooting higher, and Tehran struck Qatar and fired missiles at Saudi Arabia after vowing attacks on oil and gas targets throughout the Gulf.

Qatar’s state oil giant QatarEnergy reported “extensive damage” after the Ras Laffan Industrial City, an energy-industry hub, was hit by Iranian missiles.

Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh on March 18 and an attempted drone attack on a gas facility in the east of the country.

The escalation threatens to worsen an unprecedented disruption to global energy supplies that has raised the political stakes for US President Donald Trump.

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Cambodia turns to Singapore, Malaysia for fuel

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

Cambodia is importing more fuel from suppliers in Singapore and Malaysia to make up for supply shortfalls from Vietnam and China, its energy minister told Reuters on March 18, as the US-Israeli war on Iran squeezes fuel availability globally.

About a third of the 6,300 petrol stations in the country of nearly 18 million people closed last week due to uncertainty over the impact of the conflict on fuel prices, but only 5.77 per cent are closed currently, Energy Minister Keo Rottanak told Reuters.

Vietnam and China have restricted fuel exports until at least the end of March to arrest potential domestic shortages. Cambodia and neighbouring Thailand stopped fuel trade after the onset of an armed conflict in July.

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US assesses China not planning to invade Taiwan in 2027

PHOTO: REUTERS

China does not currently plan to invade Taiwan in 2027 and seeks to control the island without the use of force, the US intelligence community said on March 18, striking a measured tone on one of the world’s biggest potential flashpoints.

The assessment in the intelligence agencies’ annual report on global threats comes as Beijing has stepped up pressure on Taiwan with frequent military drills, even as US President Donald Trump has played down the risk of Chinese military action while he is in office.

The Pentagon in late 2025 said the US military believed China was preparing to be able to win a fight for Taiwan by 2027, the centenary of the founding of its People’s Liberation Army, and was refining options to take Taiwan by “brute force” if needed.

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UK students panicked by meningitis outbreak

PHOTO: REUTERS

Hundreds of masked-up students queued on March 18 to get vaccinated at the UK university campus at the heart of a deadly meningitis outbreak, as the number of cases rose to 20.

“It’s quite a concerning thing. It all happened so fast,” said Mr Jack Jordan, a 19-year-old student at the University of Kent in south-east England, where the first case was reported on March 13.

By the weekend, one university student and one schoolgirl had died of the infection, with several others seriously ill in hospital in the outbreak, linked to a local nightclub.

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Netflix plans KPop Demon Hunters global concert tour

PHOTO: KPOP DEMON HUNTERS/NETFLIX

Netflix is planning a KPop Demon Hunters world tour, as it looks to capitalise on its most popular movie, Bloomberg News reported on March 18, citing people familiar with the talks.

KPop Demon Hunters won the Oscar for best animated feature on March 15, capping a record-breaking run after becoming Netflix’s most-watched film ever on its 2025 debut.

The streaming giant is negotiating with concert promoters to stage a live show featuring performances of the songs from the film, the Bloomberg News report said.

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