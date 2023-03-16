While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 16

Russia races to salvage US drone wreckage in Black Sea

Moscow said on Wednesday it would try to retrieve the wreckage of a US military drone that crashed over the Black Sea in a confrontation Washington blamed on two Russian fighter jets.

Russia also warned against “hostile” US flights as tensions simmered and Moscow denied its Su-27 military aircraft had clipped the propeller of the unmanned Reaper drone.

But Washington was unbowed, with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stressing the United States would continue flying “wherever international law allows”, following an apparent de-escalation call with his Russian counterpart.

Mr Austin called on Russia to “to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner”.

