While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 16

Trump dismisses white nationalism threat after New Zealand killings

US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed concerns that the massacre by an apparent white supremacist in New Zealand indicates a dangerous trend.

Trump was asked if the killing of at least 49 people in two mosques in Christchurch by a man claiming that white people are being overwhelmed in their historic homelands demonstrates a rising problem around the world.

"I don't really. I think it's a small group of people that have very, very serious problems, I guess," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "If you look what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that's the case. I don't know enough about it yet."

Although Trump referred to the bloodbath as "horrific" and "terrible," his comments downplaying the potentially wider threat were likely to face criticism.

Funerals begin for New Zealand mosque shootings victims, suspect to appear in court

New Zealand began to bury its dead on Saturday, a day after at least one gunman attacked worshippers in two mosques, killing 49 and injuring 42 others in what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called a terrorist attack.

The gunman broadcast footage of the attack on one mosque in the city of Christchurch on social media. A "manifesto" was also posted online, denouncing immigrants and calling them "invaders".

Police said three people were in custody including one man in his late 20s who had been charged with murder. He will appear in court on Saturday. Police have identified none of the suspects. Among the wounded, two were in a critical condition, including a four-year-old child, he added.

Boeing upgrades software on crisis-hit 737 Max after deadly crash: Sources

Boeing is upgrading the stall prevention software on its 737 Max, industry sources said on Friday, as French investigators scoured black box data from the latest of two deadly crashes involving the aircraft in recent months.

The Max has been grounded worldwide following Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 on board, and the fallout has left the company, regulators and airlines scrambling to respond.

Boeing will fine-tune its MCAS system - implicated in the crash of a Lion Air 737 Max 8 in Indonesia in October - within 10 days, said two sources, who cautioned that the cause of the latest crash has yet to be determined.

'Worse than Voldemort': Global students' strike targets climate change

Tens of thousands of school students around the world walked out of classes on Friday in a global strike to protest against government inaction on climate change.

"Climate change is worse than Voldemort," read a handmade sign carried by one student in Wellington, referring to the evil wizard in the hugely popular Harry Potter books and films.

In Europe, students packed streets and squares in Paris, Madrid, Rome, Brussels and other cities for "Fridays for Future" protests. Demonstrations also took place across the United States.

YouTube star tapped as America's first female late-night talk show host in decades

Major television channel NBC has tapped YouTube star Lilly Singh to helm a late-night talk show, making the Canadian the first woman to host on a US broadcast network in more than three decades.

The evening talk shows have been a mainstay of American television for more than half-a-century - but their hosts are generally white men.

A Canadian born to Indian parents, Singh gained fame for her YouTube channel "Superwoman," launched in 2010, which today boasts 14.5 million subscribers and nearly three billion total views.

