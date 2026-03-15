While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 15, 2026

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Tankers sailing in the Gulf on March 11, near the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump urges world powers to secure Iran shipping lane

US President Donald Trump urged other nations to help secure a vital shipping lane choked off by the war with Iran that showed no signs of slowing on March 14 as strikes hit the US embassy in Baghdad and a major Emirati energy facility.

Two weeks after the United States and Israel attacked Iran, the entire Gulf region remained in the grip of a conflict that has sent shockwaves through the global economy.

The war has also spilled into Lebanon, where the health ministry said Israeli strikes have killed hundreds of people, as Israel fought the Tehran-backed Hezbollah once again.

Oil prices have surged by 40 per cent as Iran has choked off the vital Strait of Hormuz and attacked Gulf energy facilities.

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Iran envoy slams Ukraine support to US, Gulf as ‘joke’

Iran’s envoy to Ukraine, Mr Shahriar Amouzegar, dismissed the support Kyiv has offered to the United States and its Gulf allies, after Ukraine advertised its expertise in destroying Iranian-designed drones launched by Russia.

Iran has been attacking countries across the region – including with drones – in response to US and Israeli airstrikes against Tehran that killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“As for the actions Ukraine is taking in the Middle East against drones, we essentially consider them nothing more than a joke and a showy gesture,” Mr Amouzegar told AFP, in an exclusive interview.

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Protesters in Cuba attack Communist party office

Anti-government protesters attacked a Communist Party office in northern Cuba early on March 14, a state-run newspaper reported, in a rare outburst of public dissent triggered by worsening blackouts that have been exacerbated by a US oil blockade.

A rally against power cuts and food shortages appeared to begin peacefully in the city of Moron late on March 13 then turned violent in the early hours of the morning on March 14, Invasor newspaper said.

Videos on social media showed a large fire and people throwing rocks through the windows of a building as voices shouted “liberty” in the background.

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Dowman makes history to seal vital Arsenal win

Joyous Arsenal fans toasted a new young hero as Max Dowman, aged 16 years and 73 days, sealed a vital 2-0 home win over Everton to become the youngest Premier League scorer and move his side provisionally 10 points clear in the title race on March 14.

It had been another nervous night at The Emirates as Arsenal laboured against Everton but all that was forgotten when substitute Dowman produced a magical moment with virtually the last kick to spark an eruption of celebrations.

Dowman came off the bench along with Viktor Gyokeres on the hour, with Arsenal running out of ideas and in danger of surrendering control of their destiny as they grind towards a first title since 2004.

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City lose ground on Arsenal with 1-1 draw at West Ham

PHOTO: AFP

Manchester City lost further ground on Premier League leaders Arsenal on March 14 as they were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham United, which left them nine points behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

After Arsenal left it late to beat Everton 2-0, Bernardo Silva put City ahead in the 31st minute with a fortunate chip over goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, before Konstantinos Mavropanos headed home Jarrod Bowen’s corner four minutes later.

City poured forward with increasing desperation in search of a winner after the break, but Erling Haaland was denied by Hermansen and scuffed a shot wide as West Ham deservedly clung on to a precious point in their relegation battle.

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