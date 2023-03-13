While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 13

New protests hit Greece over train tragedy



Thousands of demonstrators staged fresh protests in Greece on Sunday as anger grows over the country’s deadliest rail crash, ratcheting up pressure on the government over the tragedy.

Protesters flooded Athens’ Syntagma Square in front of parliament, waving banners that read “We won’t forget, we won’t forgive” and “We will become the voice of all the dead”.

Fifty-seven people, many of them students, were killed when a passenger train and a freight train collided head-on in central Greece on Feb 28.

READ MORE HERE

French town probes ‘poison meatball’ dog deaths at race

