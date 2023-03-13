While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 13

New protests hit Greece over train tragedy
Thousands of demonstrators staged fresh protests in Greece on Sunday as anger grows over the country’s deadliest rail crash, ratcheting up pressure on the government over the tragedy.
Protesters flooded Athens’ Syntagma Square in front of parliament, waving banners that read “We won’t forget, we won’t forgive” and “We will become the voice of all the dead”.
Fifty-seven people, many of them students, were killed when a passenger train and a freight train collided head-on in central Greece on Feb 28.
French town probes ‘poison meatball’ dog deaths at race
French officials have launched a probe after three dogs were allegedly killed with poisoned meatballs at a canine cross-country race.
A fourth dog is receiving treatment following the incident at the French Canicross championship, which sees pet owners run with their dogs for sport.
The suspected spiking took place in the southern French town of Vauvert, the public prosecutor in nearby Nimes told AFP on Sunday.
Ukraine confirms identity of executed soldier
Ukraine’s SBU security services on Sunday confirmed the identity of a Ukrainian soldier killed by a hail of bullets, in an execution video that went viral.
SBU investigators named the soldier as 42-year-old Oleksandr Igorovich Matsievsky, a sniper with the 163rd battalion of the territorial defence brigade in the Chernihiv region in northeastern Ukraine.
On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Matsievsky’s “bravery” in his daily address, awarding the soldier the Hero of Ukraine title.
Football: Ten-man Man United held by Southampton after Casemiro sent off
Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon in the Premier League on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against bottom-placed Southampton marked by the expulsion of midfielder Casemiro.
The influential Brazilian was sent off in the 34th minute for a high boot against Carlos Alcaraz, breathing confidence into the struggling visitors and making for an open game with good chances at both ends.
Captain Bruno Fernandes came closest for United with a low shot which hit the post, while usually lethal striker Marcus Rashford saw a shot well saved in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.
Everything Everywhere enters Oscars as unlikely favourite
Everything Everywhere All at Once, a wacky sci-fi film featuring multiple universes, sex toys and hot dog fingers, enters Sunday’s Oscars ceremony as the highly unorthodox frontrunner for best picture.
Academy bosses hope audiences will tune in to see whether the zany US$100 million (S$134.89 million)-grossing hit can claim Hollywood’s most coveted prize – and draw a line under Will Smith’s infamous slap at last year’s gala.
Everything Everywhere – which leads the overall nominations count at 11 – follows a Chinese immigrant laundromat owner locked in battle with an inter-dimensional supervillain who happens to also be her own daughter.