While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 11

All 1,631 passengers cleared to disembark from Costa Fortuna cruise ship

All passengers were cleared to disembark from a cruise ship that docked at Singapore on Tuesday morning after being rejected at several ports over fears about the coronavirus.

It took about 14 hours - from 8.40am to around 11pm - for all 1,631 passengers to leave the Costa Fortuna.

All foreign passengers were sent directly to their airport or their hotels by midnight, said the Health Ministry (MOH), Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Singapore Tourism Board in a joint statement on Tuesday night.

They added that all foreign passengers will depart from Singapore within the next two days.

Trump says bug will 'go away' as pressure grows for economic relief

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the coronavirus outbreak would "go away" and urged Americans to remain calm as cases jumped and the White House came under mounting pressure to boost its response to the health and economic crisis.

A steady rise in the number of US cases of Covid-19, a highly contagious and sometimes fatal respiratory illness, has concerned health officials and spurred calls within Congress for action to expand testing and avert an economic meltdown.

About three quarters of US states now have confirmed Covid-19 with over 800 Americans infected.

Joe Biden tells plant worker he is 'full of s**t'

US Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden told a Detroit factory worker he was "full of s**t" in a heated exchange on gun control Tuesday as he campaigned in Michigan's crucial primary.

Footage shared by reporters - and amplified by rival Bernie Sanders's camp and supporters of President Donald Trump - showed the former vice-president confronted by the worker in a hard hat and reflective vest at an under-construction Fiat Chrysler plant.

The man can be heard accusing Biden of "actively trying to diminish our Second Amendment right and take away our guns". Biden immediately shoots back: "You're full of s**t. I support the Second Amendment," adding that he has his own 12-gauge shotgun.

Football: Klopp, Guardiola voice concerns over matches behind closed doors

Jurgen Klopp (above) said on Tuesday he was unsure whether closing stadiums would help tackle the coronavirus as Pep Guardiola admitted he did not like the idea of matches being played in empty stadiums.

No restrictions have yet been placed on games played in Britain and Liverpool will host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in front of a capacity crowd of more than 50,000.

Nearly 3,000 Atletico fans are expected to travel for the game even though La Liga has announced that all matches in Spain will be played behind closed doors for the next two weeks.

Billie Eilish's Bad Guy is top global single for 2019

Billie Eilish's Bad Guy, a pounding song that pokes fun at distorted perceptions, was named as the top global single of 2019 by the record industry.

Bad Guy, the fifth single from the 18-year-old American singer's first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was a hit across the world and the most listened-to track of the year.

"So you're a tough guy, like it really rough guy, just can't get enough guy, chest always so puffed guy," Eilish sings in the chorus, sometimes wearing a snorkel and mask and sometimes smearing blood from her nose over her face.

