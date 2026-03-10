While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 10, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Trump hints end of Iran war in sight

President Donald Trump indicated for the first time on March 9 that US military operations in Iran could be coming to an end, saying the war was “very complete” and progressing ahead of schedule.

The war had sent stock markets slumping and oil prices soaring again on March 9 as Tehran, under new leader Mojtaba Khamenei, fired a new barrage of missiles at its Gulf neighbours and signalled that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would likely remain closed.

But Wall Street vaulted into positive territory on March 9 after Mr Trump’s remarks, despite the lack of details on any solution to the conflict still raging in the Middle East.

Mr Trump told the US broadcaster that the US was “very far” ahead of his initially stated timeframe for the war of four or five weeks.

READ MORE HERE

France, allies plan ‘defensive’ mission to reopen Hormuz

PHOTO: EPA

President Emmanuel Macron on March 9 warned that an attack on Cyprus was an attack on all of Europe and said France and its allies were preparing a “defensive” mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as the Middle East war entered its second week.

Speaking during a visit to Cyprus to discuss regional security, Mr Macron said the mission would be aimed at escorting container ships and tankers in order to gradually reopen the Strait of Hormuz “after the end of the hottest phase of the conflict”.

“This is essential for international trade, but also for the flow of gas and oil, which must be able to leave this region once again,” said Mr Macron in Paphos, on the south-western coast of Cyprus.

READ MORE HERE

EU lawmakers back failed asylum-seeker ‘return hubs’

PHOTO: REUTERS

EU lawmakers on March 9 gave preliminary backing to a tightening of Europe’s immigration policy, paving the way for so-called “return hubs” for failed asylum-seekers, after centre-right and far-right deputies saw it through.

European Union states have already approved measures that respond to pressure across the 27-nation bloc to curb irregular migration – but have been severely criticised by the left and human rights groups.

A European Parliament committee held an initial vote on the package on March 9, before a plenary ballot to adopt the text possibly as early as March 12.

READ MORE HERE

Antarctic sea ice improves after 4 years of extreme lows

PHOTO: COUNTRY HOLIDAYS

Antarctic sea ice coverage has likely rebounded this year, coming closer to its annual summer average after four years of extreme lows, US scientists said on March 9.

The area covered by Antarctic sea ice likely reached its annual minimum level at 2.58 million square kilometres on Feb 26, according to scientists at the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Every year, Antarctic sea ice reaches a minimum level during the southern hemisphere’s summer, so this is the point that scientists measure it for annual readings.

READ MORE HERE

Iranian women’s soccer players given asylum

PHOTO: REUTERS

Australia on March 10 agreed to provide visas to stay in the country to five players from the Iranian women’s soccer team, after they sought asylum fearing persecution in their home nation.

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump said he had spoken to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about the Iran women’s soccer team in Australia following reports that the players had requested asylum.

The remaining players are in a hotel on the Gold Coast, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told a news conference, adding that he had also offered the other team members the chance to stay in Australia.