While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 1

Puncture holes found on Singapore Airlines cargo plane after landing in Brussels

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) cargo plane is undergoing repairs in Brussels after holes were spotted on the bottom of the plane.

SIA said on Sunday evening (Feb 28) that the affected plane was a Boeing 747-400 freighter, which operated on the SQ7951 service from Dallas to Brussels on Feb 26.

The flight crew had conducted the necessary aircraft visual checks according to procedure, said SIA.

Fundraising initiative for Tuas fire victim's family raises $200,000

A fundraising initiative for the family of one of the Tuas fire victims has hit its initial target of $200,000 on Sunday night (Feb28).

Foreign worker Marimuthu S., 38, suffered serious burns in an explosion at a Tuas industrial building on Feb 24, and was one of three workers who later died of their injuries. Ten workers suffered burn injuries from the explosion.

The fundraising initiative on Giving.sg raised about $204,000 from more than 2,800 donors as of 11pm Sunday night.

Trump to proclaim himself the future of the Republican Party in speech

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday (Feb 28) will declare himself the dominant figure in the fractured Republican Party and attack President Joe Biden in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago.

"I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over,"Trump will tell the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, according to speech excerpts released by his team.

"We are gathered this afternoon to talk about the future -the future of our movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country," he will add.

UK vaccinates over 20 million people with at least one dose

Britain announced Sunday (Feb 28) that it has given more than 20 million people at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with the rapid rollout providing hope in a country with Europe's highest death toll.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement in a video on Twitter, saying: "I'm absolutely delighted that over 20 million people have now been vaccinated." In mid-February, the UK met a government target of 15 million of the most vulnerable people receiving first doses.

The government says it plans to offer a first jab to the whole adult population by the end of July.

Football: Chelsea frustrated in home stalemate with Man Utd

Chelsea missed a chance to regain their place in the Premier League's top four as they dominated Manchester United but had to be content with a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Feb 28).

The home side carved out the best chances but United, who had a decent first-half penalty appeal turned down, defended solidly throughout to earn a point.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten in nine games since taking over from sacked Frank Lampard but a second successive Premier League draw left him frustrated.

