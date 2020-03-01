While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 1

White House moves to curb travel to virus-hit countries, first death on US soil

The United States on Saturday moved to limit travel to coronavirus-hit countries, announcing expanded travel restrictions on Iran and raising warnings against travel to regions of South Korea and Italy, as a woman in the state of Washington became the first in America to die after contracting the virus.

The patient was a medically high-risk woman in her 50s, US President Donald Trump said at a press briefing. She had no known history of travel to affected countries.

The respiratory illness has started spreading within communities in America. Three other cases have been confirmed in recent days in California, Washington and Oregon with no known contact with infected patients or travel to places with the virus.

The US now has at least 68 confirmed cases, including 47 people who were repatriated from Wuhan, China and the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Trump hails Afghanistan deal and plans to meet Taleban leaders soon

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would be personally meeting leaders of the Taleban in the near future and rejected criticism of a deal that the United States signed with Taleban insurgents in Afghanistan.

He spoke hours after US and Taleban representatives signed a deal that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers and move closer to ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

Trump said the agreement should allow the United States to draw down troops from 13,000 to 8,600.

Baby on the way for British PM Boris Johnson, girlfriend

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds announced on Saturday they are expecting their first child together and are engaged to be married.

The couple have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in July, with Symonds the first unmarried partner to live openly with a British leader in recent history.

The 55-year-old Johnson took office in July and led his Conservative Party to a decisive election victory in December. The announcement means he will become the first British prime minister to marry in office for 250 years.

Greece pushes back migrants after Turkish border 'onslaught'

Greek police fired teargas to push back hundreds of stone-throwing migrants trying to cross the border from Turkey on Saturday, as a crisis over Syria shifted onto the European Union's doorstep.

Greece, which has tense relations with Turkey, accused Ankara of sending the migrants to the border post in an organised "onslaught" and said it would keep them out.

The European Union said it was actively supporting Greece - and its neighbour Bulgaria, which also shares a border with Turkey - in protecting the bloc's borders, but also sought to placate Ankara.

Football: Liverpool's dream run ends in 3-0 thrashing at Watford

Liverpool's unbeaten run of success in this season's Premier League was ended in unfathomable fashion on Saturday as struggling Watford hammered the European champions 3-0 at their ecstatic Vicarage Road stadium.

Ismaila Sarr inspired the extraordinary upset, stunning off-key Liverpool with two goals in six second-half minutes before setting up captain Troy Deeney with a third for the team who had started the day one from bottom, 55 points behind the runaway leaders.

Liverpool's first league defeat of the season in their 28th match meant the end of their hopes of going the whole league campaign unbeaten as the new "Invincibles". It also concluded their run of 44 league matches without defeat stretching back to January 2019.

