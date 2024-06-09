While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 9

Israeli hostage freed in time to see terminally ill mother

Hours after being rescued from eight months captivity in Gaza, freed hostage Noa Argamani arrived at a hospital in Tel Aviv to see her terminally ill mother.

Ms Argamani, 26, was one of the most recognised faces among the hostages abducted by Hamas on Oct 7.

Harrowing footage of her being taken into Gaza on the back of a motorcycle, pleading for her life and reaching desperately towards her boyfriend being marched alongside her on foot circulated across the globe. Ms Argamani’s boyfriend Avinatan Or is still in captivity.

Ms Argamani was rescued on June 8, along with three other hostages, in an operation by Israeli special forces from an apartment building in central Gaza.

