While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 9

Biden, Sunak sign US-UK agreement on clean energy, AI

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday agreed to deepen close economic ties between their countries, pledging to accelerate the clean energy transition and strengthen critical mineral supply chains.

The two leaders also discussed their “unwavering support for the people in Ukraine,” Mr Biden told reporters at a joint news conference with Mr Sunak, an opportunity not afforded to every world leader who visits the White House.

Mr Biden and the British prime minister released the “Atlantic Declaration,” which Mr Sunak described as a first-of-its-kind economic partnership on issues like artificial intelligence (AI), climate change and protecting technologies that would help shape the future.

Mr Biden hailed the intensity of the economic relationship as an “enormous source of strength” that underpinned broader ties between the Nato allies.

