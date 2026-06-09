While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 9, 2026

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People crossing a street in central Tehran on June 8. Iran has said that it will attack again if Israel persisted with its strikes in Lebanon.

Iran, Israel say hostilities on hold after first attacks since truce

Iran and Israel said on June 8 that hostilities between them had halted, after the two countries exchanged strikes that threatened to reignite the Middle East war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the “fire on that front is contained” hours after Tehran said it had stopped its military action.

Tehran launched missiles at Israel on June 8 over Israel’s ongoing war against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel then struck back, despite efforts by US President Donald Trump to dissuade Netanyahu.

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US judge blocks Trump’s US$100,000 fee for skilled visa applications

PHOTO: REUTERS

A US federal judge on June 8 blocked President Donald Trump from imposing a US$100,000 (S$128,966) fee on employers filing visa applications for foreign highly-skilled workers.

District Judge Leo Sorokin ruled in a lawsuit filed by 20 Democratic-ruled states that the move usurped taxation powers held by Congress and the fee for the H-1B visas constituted an unlawful tax.

“The substance and application of the US$100,000 payment reveal that it is a tax, regardless of what the payment is called,” Sorokin wrote in his 42-page ruling.

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Germany and France drop joint fighter jet project

PHOTO: REUTERS

The leaders of France and Germany have agreed to scrap a landmark project to develop and build a new-generation fighter jet, officials said on June 8, bowing to industrial rivalries over Europe’s most ambitious defence programme.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the troubled project on the sidelines of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Montenegro last week and concluded that there was no prospect of breaking months of deadlock between arms firms involved in the plan, German officials said.

Merz has therefore advised Macron not to pursue the construction of a joint fighter aircraft any further, they said.

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Strongest earthquake in nearly 150 years hits off Cuba, shakes Mexico, Florida

PHOTO: REUTERS

A strong earthquake struck off Cuba’s north-west coast on June 8, according to official reports, shaking parts of Cuba, Mexico and Florida that are typically not prone to quakes.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) measured the quake at a magnitude 6.1 at a shallow depth of 26km and its epicentre 104km west-north-west of Mantua, Cuba, about two to four hours by car from the capital Havana.

The earthquake on June 8 was unusual for this area of the Caribbean, said Paul Earle, a seismologist at the USGS, noting that the quake occurred within a tectonic plate, where earthquakes are usually more scattered and less frequent than when they occur along plate boundaries.

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OpenAI files for US IPO after Anthropic as AI giants head to public markets

PHOTO: REUTERS

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI confidentially filed for a US initial public offering on June 8, joining rival Anthropic in a push toward the stock market as investors seek exposure to the artificial intelligence boom.

OpenAI did not disclose the size or terms of the offering, and said a timeline has not yet been determined. “It may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company,” it said in a statement.

Reuters had reported that the AI giant is targeting a valuation of up to US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) in a stock market debut that could come as early as September.

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