While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 8

Vietnam speeding up South China Sea island-building pace

Vietnam has been increasing its dredging and landfill work in the South China Sea, creating almost as much new land as in the previous two years combined, setting the stage for a record year of island-building, US researchers said on June 7.

Since November 2023, when the Washington-based think-tank issued its last report, Vietnam has created 280 new hectares of land, compared to 163ha created in the first 11 months of 2023 and 140ha in 2022, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies’ Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative said, in a new report.

China, which has been building islands in the South China Sea since 2013, claims sovereignty over vast swathes of it, including the areas where Vietnam has been building up islands.

The sea is one of the world’s most contested waterways, where more than US$3 trillion (S$4 trillion) of trade passes each year.

Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen assaulted, man arrested