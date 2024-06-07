While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 7

Biden warns democracy ‘at risk’ as leaders mark D-Day

US President Joe Biden on June 6 warned on the 80th anniversary of D-Day that democracy around the world was at risk, as leaders marked the 1944 landings in occupied France that helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II.

Mr Biden, Britain’s King Charles III, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the tens of thousands of Allied troops who stormed the beaches of Normandy in northern France on June 6, 1944.

The 2024 ceremony came against the background of the current war in Ukraine, which is fighting off Russia’s invasion.

The commemorations provided a hugely symbolic backdrop to talks on how Kyiv can regain ground after recent Russian advances.

READ MORE HERE

France to provide Mirage 2000 warplanes to Ukraine