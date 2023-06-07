While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 7

Ukraine evacuates over 17,000 people after key dam is destroyed

An attack on a major Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine on Tuesday unleashed a torrent of water that flooded two dozen villages and forced the evacuation of 17,000 people, sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster.

Washington warned there would be “likely many deaths” as Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for ripping a gaping hole in the Kakhovka dam, which is located on the front-line and provides cooling water for Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

Kyiv said the destruction of the dam - seized by Russia in the early hours of the war - was an attempt by Moscow to hamper its long-awaited offensive, which Ukraine’s leader stressed would not be affected.

The UN warned that hundreds of thousands could be affected on both sides of the front-line.

