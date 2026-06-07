While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 7, 2026

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US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth (centre) arriving to attend a ceremony marking the 82nd anniversary of the World War II D-Day landings at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, northwestern France, on June 6.

Europe faces ‘invasion’ of dangerous ideologies

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned on June 6 that Europe faced what he called an invasion of dangerous ideologies arriving by sea, linking immigration to the legacy of the D-Day landings in remarks in Normandy.

His remarks echo criticisms often made by the administration of President Donald Trump about Europe, a region Washington argues is hampered by weak defences, inability to tackle immigration, needless red tape and “censorship” of far-right and nationalist voices to keep them from power.

“Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different, dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive,” Hegseth said, in a speech at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer.

“When will European capitals do something about that invasion or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not,” he said.

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France, allies eye moves to pressure Israel on West Bank

PHOTO: EPA

France is working with several countries to step up pressure on Israel by pressing ahead with coordinated national sanctions targeting individuals linked to violence in the West Bank, three European diplomats said on June 6.

The measures, which would include asset freezes and travel bans, have yet to be finalised and countries may adopt different lists of individuals, the diplomats said.

The move comes amid escalating violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and underscores anger in many Western countries towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which has expanded settlements.

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Iran accuses US of ‘vindictive behaviour’ over visas

PHOTO: EPA

The Iran Football Federation (IFF) is accusing the United States of “vindictive behaviour” regarding the refusal of visas for managerial and administrative members of its World Cup travelling party.

IFF said 14 officials and staffers have been refused visas prior to upcoming matches in Inglewood, California, and Seattle.

The list includes the federation’s vice-president, Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, and secretary-general Hedayat Mombeini.

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Krabi bans swimming in 2 national parks

PHOTOS: HAT NOPPHARAT THARA-MU KO PHI PHI NATIONAL PARK/FACEBOOK

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has stepped up marine safety measures in Krabi after highly venomous jellyfish-like Portuguese man-of-war were found in two national park areas, prompting red-flag warnings and swimming bans at affected beaches.

The warning was issued after proactive patrols found the creatures, known in Thai as “mangkaphun fai muak Portuguese”, in areas under the responsibility of Mu Ko Lanta National Park and Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park.

The Portuguese man-of-war is named for its striking resemblance to a 18th-century armed sailing warship (a “man-of-war”) at full sail.

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Mercedes’ Antonelli snatches Monaco pole

Kimi Antonelli made a mockery of suggestions that the Monaco Grand Prix would stall his incredible start to the Formula One season by producing a magic qualifying lap to stick his Mercedes on pole position on June 6.

The qualifying battle lived up to expectations with provisional pole changing hands several times before the 19-year-old championship leader snatched it with his final lap.

He edged out Oracle Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by 0.043 seconds to become the first Italian since Jarno Trulli in 2004 to take pole position in the principality.

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