While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 6

Stanford students arrested over pro-Palestinian protest

More than a dozen people were arrested at Stanford University in California on June 5 after pro-Palestinian student protesters barricaded themselves inside the building that houses the school president’s office, the latest clash between US students and authorities over the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Approximately 10 students entered the building around 5.30am on the last day of classes for the spring quarter, according to the student newspaper The Stanford Daily, while about 50 students linked arms and surrounded the building, chanting, “Palestine will be free.”

In a post on Instagram, the group Liberate Stanford said an “autonomous group of students” had occupied the office of university President Richard Saller. The students have called on the school to divest from companies linked to Israel’s war in Gaza, among other demands.

Police used a crowbar to enter the building about two hours after the demonstration began, according to the Stanford Daily. In a statement, the school said 13 individuals who unlawfully entered the building had been arrested.

