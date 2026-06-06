While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 6, 2026

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Thousands demand South Korea vote re-run

Over 6,000 people protested on the night of June 5 at a vote-counting centre in Seoul over a shortage of ballot papers, demanding a re-run after voting in local elections was disrupted, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The crowd gathered at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium, where votes were counted from the June 3 elections to pick mayors, provincial governors, county officers and members of local assemblies, Yonhap said, citing unofficial police estimates of its size.

Livestreams showed people chanting and bearing placards with the slogan “Election re-run!”, along with national flags.

A Reuters witness saw cars continuing to arrive at the stadium at 2am on June 6 (1am in Singapore). Seoul police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Hormuz traffic remains near zero as peace talks stall

PHOTO: REUTERS

Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was limited to just a few ships over the past 24 hours as peace talks between the US and Iran show little sign of advancing.

No commercial transits were observed on the morning of June 5, with three passages in each direction seen on June 4, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

The US and Iran have made little progress in talks over an interim peace accord this week. Iran is insisting on a ceasefire in Lebanon before it will accept a deal with the US that’s meant to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and extend their truce by two months. The two sides still have significant gaps between their demands.

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Vance blames UK student murder on migrant ‘invasion’

PHOTO: AFP

US Vice-President J.D. Vance on June 5 blamed Britain’s handling of the murder of a white student by a Sikh man on what he called civilisational decline caused by an “invasion” of migrants.

Vance’s comments on the case of 18-year-old Henry Nowak sparked a swift denunciation from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office, which rejected attempts to “interfere in our democracy.”

“Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit,” Vance said on X. “His murder is as tragic as it is enraging.”

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Congo warns of rapid community spread of Ebola

PHOTO: REUTERS

Democratic Republic of Congo said on June 5 that 71 new Ebola cases were confirmed in a 24-hour period and warned of rapid community transmission of the deadly disease.

The new data, included in a daily situation report published by the health ministry, bring the total number of confirmed cases to 452 since the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola was announced on May 15. There have been 82 confirmed deaths.

The cases remain heavily concentrated in Ituri province in north-east Congo, a remote part of the country with poor health infrastructure and widespread insecurity due to fighting by armed groups.

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France opens ‘war crime’ probe against Israel

PHOTO: AFP

France has opened an investigation into an alleged “war crime” and “torture” over Israel’s treatment of French activists who took part in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, a prosecutor’s office said June 5.

The probe was opened at the government’s request, the national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office said, after activists accused Israeli authorities of mistreatment during their detention in May.

Israel detained more than 430 activists from countries around the world after intercepting them in international waters on May 18 as they made the latest in a string of attempts to break the blockade of the Palestinian territory.

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