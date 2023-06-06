While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 6

EU restrictions on Ukraine grain imports extended to Sept 15
The European Union will extend to September 15 restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products imposed by five member states seeking to protect their farmers, the commission said on Monday.
Major grain producer Ukraine was forced to export more of its produce by land through EU neighbours after Russia blockaded its Black Sea ports following the invasion that began in February last year.
The EU suspended import duties on Ukrainian agricultural products in May 2022 in a sign of solidarity with its war-torn neighbour.
US Treasury can meet all obligations after debt ceiling suspension
The US Treasury said it can now meet the federal government’s payment obligations after a debt ceiling suspension, following earlier warnings that it would run short of funds on Monday if Congress failed to act.
“Now that Congress has acted to suspend the debt limit, Treasury has the tools needed to ensure that the US continues to meet all of our obligations,” Treasury spokesperson Christopher Hayden said in an emailed statement on Monday.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had warned Congress that without a debt ceiling increase, Treasury would be unable to make an estimated US$92 billion (S$124.15 billion) in payments and transfers this week, including a US$36 billion adjustment to the Social Security and Medicare trust funds.
US official, Chinese held candid, productive talks: State Dept
The US ambassador and a State Department official held candid and productive talks on Monday with Chinese officials and made clear that Washington would stand up for its interests, the State Department said.
The visit to Beijing by Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for east Asian and Pacific affairs, followed China’s snub last week of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who had sought a proper meeting with his Chinese counterpart.
Kritenbrink, US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns and National Security Council official Sarah Beran met with Chinese foreign ministry officials Ma Zhaoxu and Yang Tao, the State Department said in a statement.
Pakistan’s embattled Imran Khan faces blackout on local media
Coverage of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has disappeared from all mainstream news channels in the country after the media regulator asked networks to block out people involved in rioting last month, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.
A directive, seen by Reuters, was put out by the regulator last week referring to violent protests in Pakistan last month following Khan’s brief arrest that saw military installations ransacked, allegedly by the former prime minister’s supporters.
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) asked television licensees to ensure that "hate mongers, rioters, their facilitators and perpetrators" are "completely screened out from media". It did not refer directly to Khan.
‘Double bounce? That’s life’, says Rune after French Open flashpoint
World number six Holger Rune reached a second successive French Open quarter-final on Monday in a rollercoaster five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo, shrugging off a controversial incident in the match as “that’s life”.
The 20-year-old Dane came through 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (10/7) after four hours and will face 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud in a repeat of last year’s bad-tempered quarter-final.
However, Rune was booed by the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd for hitting the ball on a double bounce in the fourth game of the third set.