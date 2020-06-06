While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 6

Trump invokes George Floyd on jobs data, even as black unemployment soars

George Floyd would be pleased with the strong US jobs data released on Friday, President Donald Trump said, invoking the memory of the black man who died in police custody and looking past African American unemployment at the highest in more than a decade.

“Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying there’s a great thing happening for our country,” Trump said in remarks at the White House.

“It’s a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody.”

Trump also called it a “great, great day in terms of equality.”

Canada's Justin Trudeau takes a knee at protest, is urged to 'stand up to Trump'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined a protest to highlight racial injustice in Ottawa and was met by demonstrators urging him to "stand up" to President Donald Trump.

Trudeau wore a mask to the event, accompanied by Families Minister Ahmed Hussen and a security team.

He held a Black Lives Matter T-shirt and said "Amen" to anti-racism messages.

Gargling with bleach? Americans misusing disinfectants to prevent coronavirus

More than a third of Americans misused cleaners and disinfectants to try to prevent infection by the coronavirus, according to a survey taken shortly after President Donald Trump publicly asked whether injecting such products could treat Covid-19.

Washing food with bleach, using household cleaning or disinfectant products on bare skin, and intentionally inhaling or ingesting these products were some of the most commonly reported "high-risk" practices in a May 4 online survey of 502 US adults, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.

The survey's lead author said it was undertaken following a"sharp increase" in calls to poison control centres for exposure to cleaners and disinfectants during the pandemic.

Dear White People, This Is America see surge during protests

The nationwide protests against police brutality and the killing of black people have sent Americans in search of movies, books and podcasts that deal with race.

Demand for Netflix's series Dear White People has surged 329 per cent, research firm Parrot Analytics found.

Interest in When They See Us, a 2019 documentary about the Central Park Five, has grown 147 per cent, according to the firm, which gauges the popularity of shows based on social media, fan ratings and other measures.

Tennis: Djokovic worried by 'extreme, impossible' US Open health restrictions

World number one Novak Djokovic described the strict hygiene restrictions under which the US Open is likely to be played as "extreme" and a cap on support teams as "really impossible" on Friday.

As doubts grow over whether or not the Grand Slam event can go ahead as scheduled in New York, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, Djokovic admitted the demands of organisers could create severe strain.

"Just yesterday I had a telephone conversation with the leaders of world tennis, there were talks about the continuation of the season, mostly about the US Open due in late August, but it is not known whether it will be held," the 33-year-old Serb told Prva TV television and quoted by Blic online daily.

