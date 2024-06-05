While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 5

Sim Ann to attend Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland

Singapore will be attending the peace summit in Switzerland next week that aims to build international support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace proposals.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post on June 4 that Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann has been appointed special envoy to attend the summit.

He added: “Switzerland will be hosting a Summit on Peace in Ukraine later this month and invited Singapore to participate.”

On the evening of June 4, PM Wong spoke with Swiss President Viola Amherd and told her that Ms Sim has been appointed Singapore’s representative.

