While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 5

Sonic boom heard in Washington DC was from authorised Pentagon flight: Officials
A sonic boom heard in Washington DC on Sunday was caused by an authorised Pentagon flight, the Annapolis Maryland Office of Emergency Management said.
Residents of Washington, DC reported on Twitter that they heard a large boom or explosion, with some saying it shook walls. Some people said they heard the noise as far away as northern Virginia and Maryland.
Fire department and homeland security officials in Washington said they had no reports of any incidents.
Chinese warship passed in ‘unsafe manner’ near US destroyer in Taiwan Strait: US
A Chinese warship came within 150 yards (137 metres) of a US destroyer in the Taiwan Strait in “an unsafe manner,” US military officials said, as China blamed the United States for “deliberately provoking risk” in the region.
US and Canadian navies on Saturday were conducting a joint exercise in the strait, which separates the island of Taiwan and China, when the Chinese ship cut in front of the US guided-missile destroyer Chung-Hoon forcing it to slow down to avoid a collision, the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.
The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has claimed self-ruled Taiwan as its territory since the defeated Republic of China government fled to the island in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong’s communists. Taiwan’s government says the PRC has never ruled the island and US President Joe Biden has said the US would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.
Airbus nears 500-jet order from India’s IndiGo: Sources
Airbus is closing towards a potentially record deal to sell 500 narrow-body A320-family jets to India’s largest carrier IndiGo, industry sources said on Sunday.
The European planemaker has emerged as front-runner for an order eclipsing Air India’s historic provisional purchase of 470 jets in February, the sources said on the sidelines of an airline industry meeting in Istanbul.
Such a deal would be worth some US$50 billion (S$67.52 billion) at the most recently published Airbus list prices, but would typically be worth less than half this after widespread airline industry discounts for bulk deals, according to aircraft analysts.
Ex-NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch to join Twitter
Former NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch will join Twitter on Monday, in a role focusing on business operations, he told Reuters.
Benarroch said in an email that he was looking forward to working with the company’s team to “build Twitter 2.0 together.”
“Welcome to the flock, @benarroch_joe! From one bird to the next,” tweeted incoming Twitter Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino, who was appointed in May. She did not mention the position Benarroch will be taking.
Alcaraz powers into French Open quarter-finals
World number one Carlos Alcaraz crushed Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday and move a step closer to a blockbuster showdown with Novak Djokovic.
Alcaraz fired 42 winners and broke seven times as he made light work of Italian 17th seed Musetti, who had won their only previous encounter last year on clay.
The Spaniard, the reigning US Open champion, has won his past 11 Grand Slam matches and is through to the last eight at Roland Garros for the second year in a row.