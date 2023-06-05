While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 5

Sonic boom heard in Washington DC was from authorised Pentagon flight: Officials



A sonic boom heard in Washington DC on Sunday was caused by an authorised Pentagon flight, the Annapolis Maryland Office of Emergency Management said.

Residents of Washington, DC reported on Twitter that they heard a large boom or explosion, with some saying it shook walls. Some people said they heard the noise as far away as northern Virginia and Maryland.

Fire department and homeland security officials in Washington said they had no reports of any incidents.

READ MORE HERE

Chinese warship passed in ‘unsafe manner’ near US destroyer in Taiwan Strait: US

