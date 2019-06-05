While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 5

US jury finds Mikhy Farrera-Brochez guilty of intending to extort Singapore govt

American fraudster Mikhy Farrera-Brochez was found guilty of all three charges against him relating to stolen identification documents from Singapore by a jury in Kentucky on Tuesday.

The verdict, reached at the end of a 1½ day trial, means he is likely to get a jail term of between 18 to 24 months, his lawyer Adele Burt Brown told reporters.

The 34-year-old was convicted of intending to extort the Singapore government in two emails he sent on Jan 22 and Feb 18 this year, in which he threatened to further disseminate the Singapore HIV registry data in his possession if his husband was not released from jail and his other demands not met.

He was also found guilty of unlawfully and knowingly possessing the HIV database, which contained the personal identification details of more than 14,000 people, with the intent to violate federal law.

Trump administration bans cruises to Cuba in clampdown on US travel

The Trump administration on Tuesday imposed heavy new restrictions on travel to Cuba by US citizens, including a ban on cruises, in a bid to further pressure the Communist island over its support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The tightening of the decades-old US embargo on the Caribbean's largest island will further wound its crippled economy as well as hurt US travel companies that had built up business with Cuba during a brief 2014-2016 detente under former President Barack Obama.

The State Department said the United States would no longer allow so-called group people-to-people educational travel, one of the most popular exemptions to the overall ban on US tourism to Cuba.

Ikea's newest dressers are designed to prevent 'tip-over' deaths

Scandinavian retailer Ikea has introduced a line of tip-resistant dressers to address a design issue that has killed eight children and injured dozens of others in the past two decades.

The Glesvär collection unveiled on Tuesday in Sweden comes with a range of "stability features" aimed at getting customers to secure the furniture to their walls.

Some dressers have drawers that won't open unless they are properly anchored, while others come with just two front legs, meaning they cannot stand upright unless they are attached to a wall.

Rihanna declared world's richest female musician

Singer, makeup entrepreneur, lingerie designer and now the first black woman to head a top luxury fashion house - Rihanna has racked up a US$600 million (S$820 million) fortune to become the world's richest female musician, Forbes said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old - born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Barbados - has amassed wealth exceeding that of Madonna (US$570 million), Celine Dion (US$450 million) and Beyonce (US$400 million), whose husband Jay-Z was just named the world's first billionaire rap star.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2003, she has spun her triumphs in music into entrepreneurial gold, launching her makeup brand Fenty Beauty - co-owned by French luxury giant LVMH - in September 2017 online and with Sephora.

Tennis: Nadal demolishes Nishikori to set up semi-final showdown with Federer

Rafael Nadal continued his march towards a record-extending 12th French Open title by steamrolling a sorry Kei Nishikori 6-1 6-1 6-3 to book his place in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

The second seed, who now has a 91-2 win-loss record at the claycourt Grand Slam, was barely bothered by the seventh-seeded Nishikori as he set up a mouth-watering last-four meeting with 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

"Being honest, personally for me the main thing is being in the semi-final," said Nadal, who would not be drawn into talking about Friday's 39th meeting between the two great rivals.

