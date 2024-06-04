While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 4

US VP Harris to attend Ukraine summit in Switzerland: White House
US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland, the White House said June 3, after President Joe Biden was reportedly set to skip it for an election fundraiser hosted by George Clooney.
Harris, who will be joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan for the June 15 meeting in Lucerne, will “underscore the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s effort to secure a just and lasting peace.”
“The vice president will reaffirm support for the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against ongoing Russian aggression,” Harris spokesperson Kirsten Allen said in a statement.
In blow to British PM, Brexit champion Nigel Farage to stand in UK election
Nigel Farage, who helped champion Britain’s departure from the European Union, said on June 3 he would stand as a candidate in July’s election and will lead the right-wing Reform Party in a major blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
The surprise U-turn by Farage, now a TV host, will boost his movement’s profile and challenge Sunak’s Conservatives for the support of right-leaning voters at a time when the governing party is already badly trailing the Labour Party in the polls.
Farage, 60, had previously said he would not stand in the July 4 vote in order to help Donald Trump fight the US election later this year. But Farage said he changed his mind because he felt guilty not standing up for people who had become disillusioned with politics and had always backed him.
‘Full justice’ urged for Black US airman shot by Florida police
A lawyer and the family of a Black airman in the US Air Force who was shot dead in May by police in Florida called on June 3 for the officer to face charges.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the families of other African American victims of police violence, welcomed the termination of the deputy but said he should face “full justice.”
“Full justice would be him being charged for the killing of senior airman Roger Fortson,” Crump said at a press conference with Fortson’s mother.
France arrests three people after coffins found at Eiffel Tower
French police arrested three people on June 3 after five empty coffins wrapped in French flags with the words “French soldiers from Ukraine” written on them were found near the Eiffel Tower on June 1.
The public prosecutors have requested that the three individuals, who are from Bulgaria, Germany and Ukraine and who are all under 30 years old, be charged with premeditated violence.
Prosecutors said leaving coffins at the foot of the Eiffel Tower was an act of psychological violence.
Real Madrid sign France captain Mbappe on free transfer
France forward Kylian Mbappe has joined Real Madrid as a free agent on a five-year contract, the LaLiga club said on June 3, ending a transfer saga that rumbled on for years before the European champions captured their newest “Galactico”.
“Real Madrid C. F. and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons,” the Spanish champions said in a statement, fresh off their 15th European Cup triumph.
Mbappe shared images of himself as a youngster in a Real Madrid kit as well as meeting Cristiano Ronaldo onto his social media profiles shortly after the club statement.