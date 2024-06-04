While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 4

US VP Harris to attend Ukraine summit in Switzerland: White House



US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland, the White House said June 3, after President Joe Biden was reportedly set to skip it for an election fundraiser hosted by George Clooney.

Harris, who will be joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan for the June 15 meeting in Lucerne, will “underscore the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s effort to secure a just and lasting peace.”

“The vice president will reaffirm support for the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against ongoing Russian aggression,” Harris spokesperson Kirsten Allen said in a statement.

READ MORE HERE

In blow to British PM, Brexit champion Nigel Farage to stand in UK election

