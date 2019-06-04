While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 4

Toasting Trump, Queen Elizabeth lays out state banquet welcome

A four-course meal, more than 2,000 pieces of silver-gilt cutlery and a toast to the queen: Donald Trump will enjoy all the trappings of a state banquet when the US president is received by Queen Elizabeth on Monday (June 3).

While this is the first time Trump and his wife Melania have experienced a royal British banquet, the queen is used to such occasions: it is the 113th time Queen Elizabeth has hosted a state visit.

State visit invitations are extended by the government, but the queen acts as host.

Macron wants Oct 31 as 'final' deadline for Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (June 3) that Oct 31 should be the “final” deadline for Britain’s much-delayed withdrawal from the European Union.



Macron was among those EU leaders opposed to granting Britain a long extension of its date for divorce when it was moved from March until the end of October.

“I think this is the final, final deadline because I don’t want to have the new Commission and this new executive to deal with (this),” he said, referring to the naming of new heads of major EU institutions.

Sri Lanka Muslim ministers resign en masse over Easter bombings



Activists demonstrate outside the Buddhist shrine Temple of the Tooth in the central town of Kandy, Sri Lanka, on June 3, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Sri Lanka's Muslim ministers resigned en masse Monday (June 3) over widespread hate attacks against their community in the wake of the Easter Sunday bombings that hit the majority Buddhist nation.

The resignation of nine government legislators, several of them cabinet ministers, came after a Buddhist monk lawmaker supporting President Maithripala Sirisena demanded the sacking of three top Muslim politicians.

Demonstrations by several thousand people gripped the central pilgrim city of Kandy as monk Athuraliye Ratana insisted governors of two provinces and a cabinet minister be sacked over their alleged involvement with jihadists responsible for the bombings.

Nokia says it has moved ahead of Huawei in 5G orders





With 42 commercial 5G orders, Nokia has edged ahead of Huawei and Ericsson. PHOTO: REUTERS





Nokia has attracted increased interest in its next-generation telecoms equipment in recent weeks, helping it to move ahead of Chinese rival Huawei in total 5G orders, one of the Finnish company's directors said.

With 42 commercial 5G orders, Nokia has edged ahead of Huawei and Ericsson, Nokia director Federico Guillen said, as the companies jostle for position in a market in which US-driven security concerns over Chinese equipment have boosted the attraction of Nordic vendors.

Huawei has struck an estimated 40 commercial 5G orders.

Empire State of Mind: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop's first billionaire



Jay-Z boasts a US$75 million music catalogue, US$75 million from the entertainment company Roc Nation and US$100 million from streaming service Tidal. PHOTO: AFP



Jay-Z is officially hip hop's first billionaire, Forbes declared Monday (June 3), founding his kingdom on entertainment but also reaping earnings from liquor, art and real estate.

The rapper born Shawn Carter, who grew up in one of Brooklyn's most notorious housing projects, "has accumulated a fortune that conservatively totals US$1 billion (S$1.54 billion), making him one of only a handful of entertainers to become a billionaire - and the first hip-hop artist to do so," the magazine said in a new cover story.

The house that Jay built includes stakes in Armand de Brignac champagne and D'Usse cognac - worth US$310 million and US$100 million respectively - as well as US$220 million in cash and investments that includes a stake in Uber worth an estimated US$70 million.

READ MORE HERE