While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 30

Pence, ex-US V-P and presidential hopeful, visits Ukraine

Former US vice-president Mike Pence, who is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday, to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Freedom is winning in Ukraine, and now more than ever, we need to keep faith with the courageous fighters here in Ukraine who are standing for freedom and pushing back on Russian aggression,” Mr Pence told reporters, after meeting Mr Zelensky.

Mr Pence is the first Republican presidential candidate to meet Mr Zelensky during the campaign.

Mr Pence has been a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and full-throated supporter of Ukraine, as he takes on his former boss Donald Trump for their party’s nomination.

