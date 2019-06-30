While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 30

Canada takes garbage back from Philippines, ending long dispute

Tonnes of Canadian garbage left in the Philippines for years arrived back home on Saturday, putting an end to a festering diplomatic row that highlighted how Asian nations have grown tired of being the world's trash dump.

A cargo vessel loaded with about 69 containers of rubbish docked in a port on the outskirts of Vancouver, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

The trash will be incinerated at a waste-to-energy facility, local officials said.

The conflict dates back to 2013 and 2014, when a Canadian company shipped containers mislabeled as recyclable plastics to the Philippines.

Baby found in a plastic bag in US woods spurs hundreds of adoption offers

A Georgia newborn who defied the odds of survival after being abandoned in a plastic bag in the woods is winning over the hearts of prospective parents, hundreds of whom have offered to adopt her, the head of a state adoption agency said.

Tom Rawlings, director of Georgia's Division of Family and Children Services, said there had been more than 700 adoption inquiries since deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office found the infant on June 6.

The baby's dramatic rescue, captured on a body camera by the Sheriff's Office and posted on YouTube, has been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

Prince Harry, Meghan given Yankees shirt for baby Archie

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were presented with a mini New York Yankees uniform for their baby son Archie when they attended Major League Baseball's historic first game in London on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were appearing at the Yankees' clash with the Boston Red Sox at the London Stadium to promote the Invictus Games Foundation.

Meghan has only made a handful of public appearances since giving birth to Archie in May and the couple met players from both teams before walking out with members of their charity for the ceremonial first pitch.

Formula One: Young guns Leclerc and Verstappen share front row

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc stormed to pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday, with last year's winner Max Verstappen joining him on a front row of 21-year-olds after Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton was demoted for impeding.

McLaren's Lando Norris, at 19 the youngest driver on the current grid, will line up behind them in fourth on a remarkable day for the sport's young guns.

Leclerc went into the final top 10 shootout as favourite, having set the pace in two of the three practice sessions and the first two phases of qualifying.

South Korean actress Jeon Mi-seon found dead in hotel room in suspected suicide

South Korea actress Jeon Mi-seon who acted in blockbuster television dramas, including The Moon Embracing The Sun, was found dead in a hotel room on Saturday.

The 48-year-old actress was supposed to stay at the hotel in North Jeolla province's Jeonju, about 240km from Seoul, for two days for work, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Her body was found after her manager called the police to say the actress had gone missing. She is believed to have commited suicide, officials have said.

