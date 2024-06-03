While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 3

Trump says Americans could reach ‘breaking point’ if he is jailed
Donald Trump said he would accept home confinement or jail time after his historic conviction by a New York jury last week but that it would be tough for the public to accept.
“I’m not sure the public would stand for it,” the Republican presidential candidate told Fox News in an interview that aired on June 2. “I think it’d be tough for the public to take. You know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”
Mr Trump did not elaborate on what he thought might happen if that point is reached. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 11, four days before Republicans gather to formally choose their presidential nominee to face Democratic President Joe Biden in November’s election.
Maldives to ban Israelis to protest Gaza war
The Indian Ocean nation of the Maldives will ban Israelis from the luxury tourist hot spot, the office of the president said June 2, announcing a national rally in “solidarity with Palestine”.
The Maldives, a tiny Islamic republic of more than 1,000 strategically located coral islets, is known for its secluded sandy white beaches, shallow turquoise lagoons and Robinson Crusoe-style getaways.
President Mohamed Muizzu has “resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports,” a spokesman for his office said in a statement, without giving details of when the new law would take effect.
UK Labour’s Abbott says she intends to run in election
Britain’s first Black woman lawmaker, Diane Abbott, said on Sunday she intended to run for the Labour Party in a July 4 national election, after confusion over her candidacy marked one of the first missteps in the opposition party’s campaign.
After expressing dismay on May 29 that she might be blocked as an election candidate for her constituency in the capital London, Abbott said on X she was the “adopted Labour candidate for Hackney North and Stoke Newington”.
“I intend to run and to win as Labour’s candidate,” she said, adding that reports over the weekend that she was offered a seat in the upper house of parliament were not correct.
Rescue worker dies, several thousand evacuated in southern Germany floods
A firefighter died while trying to rescue trapped residents and several thousand people were forced to leave their homes as heavy rain caused flooding in southern Germany.
The 42-year-old man who died was in a rescue boat carrying four firefighters that capsized late on June 1. His body was recovered early on June 2, said a spokesperson for the Bavarian town of Pfaffenbach an der Ilm, around 50 km (30 miles) north of Munich.
Municipalities had days to prepare for the flooding but around 3,000 people had to be evacuated in southern Germany as the water cut off some areas, authorities said.
Mourinho unveiled as new Fenerbahce manager
Jose Mourinho was unveiled as the new manager of Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce in front of thousands of enthusiastic fans on June 2.
Mourinho, 61, has been out of a job since he was sacked by Serie A side AS Roma in January.
The Turkish club held a signing ceremony for Mourinho in Fenerbahce’s Ulker Stadium in Istanbul as thousands of supporters cheered the Portuguese coach’s name and sang songs.