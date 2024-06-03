While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 3

Trump says Americans could reach ‘breaking point’ if he is jailed



Donald Trump said he would accept home confinement or jail time after his historic conviction by a New York jury last week but that it would be tough for the public to accept.

“I’m not sure the public would stand for it,” the Republican presidential candidate told Fox News in an interview that aired on June 2. “I think it’d be tough for the public to take. You know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”

Mr Trump did not elaborate on what he thought might happen if that point is reached. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 11, four days before Republicans gather to formally choose their presidential nominee to face Democratic President Joe Biden in November’s election.

READ MORE HERE

Maldives to ban Israelis to protest Gaza war

