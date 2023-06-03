While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 3

India rail crash toll jumps to at least 120 dead, 850 hurt: Officials
The death toll from a multiple train collision in eastern India has risen to at least 120 people, with more than 850 others injured and many more feared trapped in the wreckage, officials said early Saturday.
“We have more than 120 deaths per the last count and the number is increasing as there are a lot of serious injuries, head injuries,” Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of Odisha Fire Services, told AFP from the accident site. “A very sad incident and the prognosis is not good”.
The state’s chief secretary Pradeep Jena confirmed that “about 850 injured people have been sent to hospitals”, with rescue work ongoing.
Man stabs 2 women to death in Hong Kong mall, plunging his knife 25 times into one of them
Two women were stabbed to death in a Hong Kong mall on Friday, in what appeared to be a random knife rampage.
The attacker was eventually subdued and arrested after police arrived, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
The incident was captured on video by a security camera at the Plaza Hollywood mall in Diamond Hill.
UN official calls out Security Council for inaction on North Korea
A senior United Nations official on Friday took the Security Council to task over its failure to hold North Korea to account for multiple sanctions-busting missile tests, saying such inaction allowed Pyongyang to remain “unconstrained.”
“The lack of unity and action in the Security Council does little to slow the negative trajectory on the Korean peninsula,” the UN’s under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, told Council members.
“The DPRK is unconstrained, and other parties are compelled to focus on military deterrence,” she said, referring to North Korea by the acronym for its full official name.
Sergio Ramos joins Messi in leaving PSG
French champions Paris Saint-Germain said on Friday that veteran former Spain defender Sergio Ramos will join Lionel Messi in leaving the club at the end of the season.
Ramos, 37, arrived in French capital in 2021 after a trophy-laden spell with Real Madrid.
“We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement.
Mum’s the word as Svitolina reaches French Open last 16
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina won a tough three-set battle to defeat Anna Blinkova of Russia to reach the French Open last 16 on Friday in her first Grand Slam since becoming a mother.
Svitolina came through 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 against an opponent she had also defeated in the Strasbourg final last weekend.
Once again, Svitolina chose not to shake hands with her rival in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.