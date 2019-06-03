While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 3

Some Boeing 737 MAX planes may have faulty parts: US FAA

The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday (June 2) some Boeing Co 737 MAX and NG planes may have parts that were improperly manufactured and that it will require their replacement, the latest issue to hit the world's largest plane maker.

The FAA said up to 148 leading edge slat tracks manufactured by a Boeing sub-tier supplier are affected and cover 133 NG and 179 MAX aircraft worldwide. The FAA said a complete failure of a leading edge slat track would not result in the loss of the aircraft, but a failed part could cause aircraft damage in flight.

Slats are movable panels that extend along the front of the wing during takeoffs and landings to provide additional lift.

Iran calls US offer for talks 'word-play', asks for action: Mehr News

Reacting to a US offer to engage with Iran without pre-conditions, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday (June 2) that Tehran expected a change in US behaviour rather than “word-play”.



Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said what matters is the change of US general approach and actual behaviour towards the Iranian nation. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday the United States is prepared to engage with Iran without pre-conditions about its nuclear program but needs to see the country behaving like “a normal nation”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not pay attention to word-play and expression of hidden agenda in new forms. What matters is the change of US general approach and actual behaviour towards the Iranian nation,” foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by Mehr news agency.

Top Trump official says tariffs on Mexico will not derail trade deal



A 5 per cent tariff on all Mexican goods is expected to take effect on June 10 because "the president is deadly serious about fixing the situation at the southern border." PHOTO: AFP



Top administration officials said on Sunday (June 2) that US President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexican imports would not interfere with the finalisation of a North American trade pact and were designed to force Mexico's hand in immigration talks.

Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff, said on Fox News Sunday that the tariffs were "not interrelated" with the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal, known as the USMCA, awaiting approval by the US Congress.

He expected a 5 per cent tariff on all Mexican goods to take effect on June 10 because "the president is deadly serious about fixing the situation at the southern border."

French minister says no regrets over handling of 'yellow vest' protests despite injuries



Antoine Boudinet lost his right hand in the explosion of a GLI-F4 stun grenade during a yellow vest protest. PHOTO: AFP



A French minister said Sunday (June 2) he had "no regrets" over the handling of the "yellow vest" protests, even if stun grenades and rubber bullets cost some demonstrators a hand or an eye.

Junior interior minister Laurent Nunez's comments came as a group of people who said they had been mutilated while taking part in the anti-government protests marched in Paris.

"We have no regrets over the way that we have handled public order and public safety," Nunez told broadcaster RTL/LCI.

On eve of UK visit, Trump denies his taped remark about 'nasty' Meghan Markle



The remark about Meghan Markle is heard clearly on a tape of a Trump interview with the British tabloid The Sun.PHOTOS: AFP



US President Donald Trump denied on Sunday (June 2) that he had called Meghan Markle "nasty" just days before heading to Britain to be hosted, and lavishly feted, by other members of the royal family.

And yet the remark about the American-born Dutchess of Sussex is heard clearly on a tape of a Trump interview with the British tabloid The Sun.

Trump's tweet Sunday came a day before his three-day state visit is to begin with a pomp-filled ceremony at Buckingham Palace followed by lunch with 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth I.

