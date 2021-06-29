While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 29

Bali, Jakarta bombings suspect Hambali to be tried on Aug 30 by US military

The world will soon get a new look at the man accused of plotting the October 2002 bombing in Kuta, Bali that killed 202 people, and the 2003 attacks at the JW Marriot and Ritz Carlton hotels in Jakarta that killed 11.

Riduan Isamuddin, also known as Hambali, and his two associates will face a formal arraignment in front of a military commission in Guantanamo Bay on Aug 30.

It has been some 18 years coming. Hambali, now around 57, was captured in Ayutthaya, Thailand on Aug 14, 2003 in a joint US-Thai operation and transferred to Guantanamo in September 2006.

UK govt says July 19 'end of the line' for virus curbs

The British government is intent on lifting all of England's coronavirus restrictions on July 19, Sajid Javid said Monday (June 28) in his maiden speech to parliament as health secretary.

"We see no reason to go beyond 19th July," Javid told MPs as he sought to steady the government's pandemic response after his predecessor Matt Hancock resigned on Saturday.

The married Hancock quit after leaked security camera footage showed him breaking the social distancing laws he was urging the public to respect, by kissing a female adviser in his office.

Biden hosts Israeli president ahead of Bennett visit

President Joe Biden on Monday (June 28) reassured Israel's president, ahead of a visit by new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, that the United States will not permit Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

"Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch," Biden told President Reuven Rivlin in the White House.

Biden also dismissed congressional critics who have questioned his legal authority in ordering air strikes against Iranian-backed militias accused of attacking US personnel in Syria and Iraq.

Britain's feuding princes to reunite for unveiling of Diana statue in London

Britain's feuding princes, William and Harry, will put their differences aside on Thursday (July 1) to attend the unveiling of a statue to their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

For most of their lives, the royal brothers have been close, united by the shared trauma of losing their mother who died aged 36 in a 1997 Paris car crash when William was 15 and Harry 12.

But since Harry's 2018 wedding to his American actress wife, Meghan, relations between them have soured and an explosive interview that the couple gave chat show host Oprah Winfrey in March marked a new low.

Tennis: Murray survives big wobble to make winning return at Wimbledon

Twice champion Andy Murray survived a third-set meltdown to beat Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-3 on Monday in his first singles match at Wimbledon for four years.

Back on the hallowed Centre Court turf on which he became a British sporting icon, the 34-year-old delighted his fans as he rolled back the years, producing vintage shot-making to lead by two sets and 5-0 in the third.

Basilashvili, the 24th seed, looked down and out but the drama had only just begun as Murray tightened up and his lead began to shrink.

