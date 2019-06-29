While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 29

Fist-bumps, gags and love-ins for Trump at G-20

After furiously attacking some of America's closest allies before the Group of 20 summit, the world saw a more jovial side of Donald Trump in Osaka as he lavished praise liberally and joked about fake news and election meddling with Vladimir Putin.

As if fundamental differences between the world's top powers over trade, foreign policy and the environment were not enough, Trump raised fears of an explosive summit by taking aim at all and sundry ahead of the trip.

But it was all smiles, jokes, praise and positive body language in person in Osaka as world leaders heeded Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's call for "beautiful harmony" - a reference to Japan's new era name.

As leaders gathered for a group photo, Trump chatted warmly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, patting him gently on the back as they parted ways.

France records highest-ever temperature of 45.1 deg C

France on Friday recorded its hottest-ever temperature of 45.1 deg C, as Europe sweltered in a major summer heatwave already blamed for several deaths.

With France, Spain, Italy and parts of central Europe particularly badly hit by the high temperatures, officials urged people to take common sense precautions - complaining that this was not always the case.

The record was set in the village of Villevieille in the southern department of Gard, which registered a high of 45.1 deg C.

Self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor says fortune inaccessible

Craig Wright, the Australian scientist who claims he created Bitcoin, said at a federal court hearing in West Palm Beach, Florida, that he can't comply with an order to produce a list of all his early Bitcoin addresses, and may not even be ever able to access the coins.

Wright is defending himself against charges that he stole Bitcoins and intellectual property worth billions from a late business partner.

The case could potentially help shed light on whether he really is Satoshi Nakamoto - something that many in the cryptocurrency community doubt.

DeepNude app to 'undress' women shut down after furore

The creators of an application allowing users to virtually "undress" women using artificial intelligence have shut it down after a social media uproar over its potential for abuse.

The creators of DeepNude said the software was launched several months ago for "entertainment" and that they "greatly underestimated" demand for the app.

"We never thought it would be viral and (that) we would not be able to control the traffic," the DeepNude creators, who listed their location as Estonia, said on Twitter.

Golf: Wie to take rest of year off from competitive golf

Michelle Wie, who has battled a number of injuries during her career, said on Friday she will not play competitively for the rest of the year in a bid finally to get back to full health.

The decision marks the latest setback for the 29-year-old American, who has endured a start-stop return to competitive golf after wrist surgery last October.

"After doing everything I could to play this year, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off from competitive golf," Wie posted on her Twitter account. "My team and I believe that this will give me the best possible chance to finally get healthy."

