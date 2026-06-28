While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 28, 2026

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Video shared on social media showed a reportedly uninjured 18-day-old baby being pulled from the rubble of a quake-hit building in Venezuela first, followed by the child’s mother an hour later.

Newborn baby rescued from Venezuela quake rubble

A newborn baby has been rescued from a fallen building 32 hours after the twin earthquakes that devastated a Venezuelan coastal city.

Video shared on social media on June 26 shows rescuers working under a floodlight atop collapsed masonry and bringing the infant out to applause late on June 26 in the hardest-hit city of La Guaira, north of the capital Caracas. They carefully pass the baby, wrapped in a quilt, from person to person before cleaning the child gently with tissues, the video shows.

According to the user, Andreina Quintero, who published the video on social media, the baby was just 18 days old and was uninjured after being trapped for 32 hours.

The child’s mother was rescued an hour after the child.

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US conducts further strikes on Iran

PHOTO: @CENTCOM/X

The United States carried out further strikes on Iran on June 27, said the US Central Command, targeting various sites, including military surveillance infrastructure.

“CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

“After yesterday’s US strikes in response to the Iranian attack on M/V Ever Lovely, Iran was given a chance to honour the ceasefire agreement but elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku this morning,” it said.

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Three Pakistani rangers killed in Karachi attack

PHOTO: REUTERS

At least three of Pakistan’s Sindh Rangers personnel were killed in an attack on the paramilitary forces building in Karachi, the Dawn newspaper reported on June 27.

Witnesses said they heard a loud blast followed by gunfire along a major road in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar neighbourhood near several universities and Pakistan’s meteorological department.

Three militants were also killed in the attack on the local Sindh Rangers headquarters, Sindh Inspector-General Javed Alam Odho told Dawn.

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Records tumble as European heatwave shifts east

PHOTO: EPA

Tens of millions face a weekend of extreme temperatures in Europe as a deadly heatwave moves eastwards, with German forecasters warning that more records could be broken and eastern countries issuing a slew of red alerts for the coming days.

AFP analysis suggested almost 200 million people faced temperatures of more than 35 deg C on June 27 as an unprecedented hot spell that has already seen records tumble in Britain, France, Switzerland drags on.

Scores of people have died either through heat-related illness or drowning accidents and emergency services in several countries have said their facilities are saturated.

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Mercedes’ George Russell takes pole in chaotic qualifying

PHOTO: REUTERS

Briton George Russell put Mercedes on pole position again as qualifying on June 27 for Formula One’s Austrian Grand Prix came to a chaotic close, with Max Verstappen crashing out during his final flying lap.

Russell’s late dash for pole paid off as he left Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc behind by 0.236 seconds.

Leclerc’s teammate Lewis Hamilton, who won the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix two weeks ago, was the third fastest.

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