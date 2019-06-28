While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 28

Japan and China vow to be 'eternal neighbours' at Xi-Abe summit meeting in Osaka

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday vowed to turn a new page on the frosty ties between the two Asian economic superpowers, redefining their relations as "eternal neighbours" that will not allow ties to deteriorate again.

This comes as Mr Xi became the first Chinese President to visit Japan in almost nine years - since then-President Hu Jintao went to Yokohama in November 2010 for the Apec meeting.

Mr Abe invited Mr Xi as a state guest in spring next year, during which he will have an audience with Emperor Naruhito.

"We would like to welcome President Xi as a state guest around the time of the cherry blossoms next spring and wish to take Japan-China relations to a higher level."

READ MORE HERE

Megan Rapinoe 'stands by' White House boycott threat

United States women's World Cup co-captain Megan Rapinoe on Thursday urged her teammates to join her boycott of a White House visit following fierce criticism from President Donald Trump.

Trump accused Rapinoe of "disrespect" on Wednesday after a video emerged of her saying, in an interview with football magazine Eight by Eight, that she would not be "going to the f***ing White House".

Rapinoe refused to back down from the comments when she gave a news conference on Thursday, on the eve of the US' quarter-final against host nation France.

READ MORE HERE

Apple's chief designer Jony Ive leaving to form independent company

Apple's chief designer Jony Ive is leaving after decades at the iPhone maker to form an independent company - with Apple as one of its primary clients.

Ive is responsible for the look of the company's most iconic products, including the iPhone.

"Jony is a singular figure in the design world and his role in Apple's revival cannot be overstated, from 1998's groundbreaking iMac to the iPhone and the unprecedented ambition of Apple Park," chief executive officer Tim Cook said in a statement.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Cori Gauff, 15, youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon

Fifteen-year-old Cori Gauff of the United States made history on Thursday when she became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon.

Gauff will also be the first 15-year-old to compete in the main draw since Britain's Laura Robson in 2009 after defeating 19th seed Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-1, 6-1.

"I can do anything I put my mind to," said the 301 world-ranked Gauff who was playing in qualifying on a wild card.

READ MORE HERE

Charlie's Angels reboot enlists Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus

The new angels have landed. All six of them.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on Thursday debuted the trailer for the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot, directed, co-written and produced by Elizabeth Banks.

The wig- and action-packed teaser introduces stars Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott as the crime-fighting trio on screen, as well as recording artists Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey as the pop angels featured on the film's soundtrack.

READ MORE HERE