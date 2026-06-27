While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 27, 2026

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An oil tanker sailing near the Omani coast, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on June 25.

US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship

The US military attacked Iran on June 26 in response to an Iranian drone strike on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, further straining the fragile peace deal agreed last week between the two countries.

US Central Command said aircraft struck missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites. CNN, citing an unnamed US official, reported the US operation had concluded.

Iranian media said a projectile struck the area around a pier in Sirik in southern Iran.

Elsewhere there were signs of progress, however, as Israel and Lebanon signed an agreement to end the fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

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Trump threatens 100% tariff over digital services tax

PHOTO: AFP

US President Donald Trump on June 26 threatened to impose a 100 per cent tariff on all goods from any country that imposes a digital services tax on American companies.

“Numerous European Countries have been discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax on American Companies,” Trump said in a social media post. “Some of these Countries are close to actually doing this.”

“Please let this statement serve to represent that any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America.”

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Small aircraft crashes into Beijing’s tallest building

PHOTO: REUTERS

An aircraft about the size of a car crashed into Beijing’s tallest building, CITIC Tower, on June 26, two bystanders told Reuters, as police closed off roads around the skyscraper and stopped passers-by from filming the scene.

The building, known as CITIC Tower or China Zun, is a 108-storey skyscraper in Beijing’s central business district. It is the headquarters of the state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group.

There was heavy police presence at the site, with some approach roads closed to cars. Police prevented some people from taking pictures and asked others to delete those they had taken while ushering people away from the building.

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Toddler dies after being rescued from hot car in France

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

A toddler has died in hospital after being found in a hot car during a severe heatwave in the French city of Marseille, a health facility said June 26, in the latest such death nationwide this week.

Civil defence said they rushed the 18-month-old to paediatrics after finding the toddler in a state of hyperthermia in a vehicle on June 23 in the car park of the Timone hospital’s university campus.

It was not immediately clear when the child died, but local newspaper La Provence reported it was June 24.

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France probes suspected child trafficking on Vinted

PHOTO: PIXABAY

France has launched a probe after social media users raised the alarm over bizarre listings on secondhand resale app Vinted they suspect is linked to child trafficking.

The public prosecutor’s office in Nanterre, west of Paris, confirmed to AFP late on June 26 that a preliminary investigation had been launched.

Internet users flagged listings on the platform they considered suspicious because they offered toys or seemingly low-value items for astronomical prices, and included ages and sizes that could correspond to those of young children.

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