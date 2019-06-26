While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 26

Trump threatens ‘obliteration’; Iran calls White House ‘mentally retarded’

United States President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to obliterate parts of Iran if it attacked “anything American”, in a new war of words with Iran which condemned the latest US sanctions on Teheran and called White House actions “mentally retarded”.

Trump on Monday signed an executive order imposing largely symbolic economic sanctions against Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, with punitive measures against Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expected later this week.

Iran shot down a US drone last week and Trump said he had called off a retaliatory air strike with minutes to spare, saying too many people would have been killed.

It would have been the first time the US had bombed the Islamic Republic in four decades of mutual hostility.

READ MORE HERE

China to stop all imports of 'meat products' from Canada on Wednesday

China will turn away any "meat products" shipped from Canada starting on Wednesday, according to a report in Le Journal de Montreal, citing an official in the office of the Chinese consulate-general in Montreal.

The justification for the total block is that China said it had found a number of fake veterinary health certificates for meat products imported from Canada because of poor supervision, the newspaper said.

According to Le Journal de Montreal, Chinese diplomats said they hope Canada will take the necessary steps to "reduce the negative impact on the reputation of its products in order to restore the confidence of Chinese consumers."

READ MORE HERE

French restaurant Mirazur is No 1. in The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2019

Mirazur from Menton, France, took the top spot in The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2019 at a gala awards ceremony at the Sands Theatre in Singapore's Marina Bay Sands on Tuesday.

Chef Mauro Colagreco, who is originally from Argentina and runs the fine-dining restaurant in the French Riviera, thanked the countries that have opened doors to him.

Odette remained Singapore's only entry in the list at No. 18. The fine-dining French restaurant helmed by chef Julien Royer at the National Gallery Singapore was No. 28 last year.

READ MORE HERE

Rapper Cardi B pleads not guilty to charges in New York strip club fight

Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to felony assault charges relating to an alleged fight at a New York City strip club last year.

The 26-year-old performer from the Bronx borough of New York City entered the plea in an appearance at New York Supreme Court in the borough of Queens.

As she entered the court building, wearing a navy blue and pink pantsuit and carrying a pink handbag, one fan shouted "Free Cardi B".

READ MORE HERE

Instagram chief insists it doesn't spy on users

Instagram doesn't snoop on private conversations as part of its advertising targeting strategy, the head of the popular social media site said in an interview on Tuesday.

"We don't look at your messages, we don't listen in on your microphone; doing so would be super problematic for a lot of different reasons," Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said in an interview with CBS.

"But I recognise you're not going to really believe me."

READ MORE HERE