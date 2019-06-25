While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 25

Drones, bad weather cause flight delays and diversions at Changi Airport on Monday

Unauthorised drones caused flight delays and disruptions at Changi Airport on Monday night, just days after a previous incident saw 37 flights delayed.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Tuesday (June 25) in response to media queries that approximately 15 departures and three arrivals were delayed, and another seven flights were diverted, due to bad weather and unauthorised drone activities.

“As a precautionary measure, arrival and departure flights were carefully regulated for short periods of time between 8.07pm and 9.07pm,” the authority said in a statement shortly after midnight.

READ MORE HERE

Trump imposes new, 'hard-hitting' sanctions on Iran amid tensions

US President Donald Trump targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials with new US sanctions on Monday (June 24), looking for a fresh blow to Iran's economy after Teheran's downing of an unmanned American drone.

With tensions running high between the two countries, Trump signed an executive order imposing the sanctions, which US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said would lock billions of dollars more in Iranian assets.

Mr Trump said the new sanctions were in part a response to last week's downing of a US drone, but would have happened anyway.

READ MORE HERE

Pilot killed after 2 Eurofighters crash over eastern Germany

One pilot was killed after two Eurofighter warplanes crashed over northeastern Germany, n-tv television reported, while the pilot of the other jet was reported as having parachuted to safety.

The fighters, belonging to the German armed forces, were unarmed when they collided in midair near the Laage military base in the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the German air force said.

"Together with a third Eurofighter they were flying an Air Combat Mission," they added. "The pilot of the third Eurofighter observed the collision and reported that two parachutes descended to the ground."

READ MORE HERE

Cypriot serial killer given 7 life sentences

A self-confessed serial-killer received seven life sentences on Monday (June 24) after he pleaded guilty to killing five foreign women and the children of two of them in a murder spree that went undetected for three years.

Nicos Metaxas, a 35-year-old captain of the Cypriot National Guard, pleaded guilty to a total 12 of charges relating to the premeditated murder and abduction of the seven victims.

They came from Romania, the Philippines, and Nepal and were murdered between September 2016 and July 2018.

READ MORE HERE

2026 Winter Olympics will be staged in Milan

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be staged at the Italian venue of Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo after beating off a bid from Stockholm/Are in Sweden, the International Olympic Committee said Monday (June 24).

The Games will run from Feb 6-22 in 2026.

Italy has twice previously hosted the Winter Olympics - in 1956 in Cortina d'Ampezzo and 2006 in Turin.

READ MORE HERE