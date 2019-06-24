While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 24

Indian authorities recover bodies of seven climbers from mountain, one still missing

Police on Sunday (June 23) retrieved the bodies of seven climbers killed in an avalanche near India's second-highest mountain late last month and are still looking for an eighth, officials said on Sunday.

The eight climbers - four from Britain, two from the United States, and one each from Australia and India - were reported missing on May 31 after they failed to return to their base camp near Nanda Devi.

The climbers were attempting to scale an unnamed, previously unclimbed 6,477-metre peak near Nanda Devi when their route was hit by a "sizeable avalanche", the company that organised the expedition, Moran Mountain, has said.

READ MORE HERE

Istanbul mayor says win marks 'new beginning' for Turkey

The winner of Istanbul's mayoral election re-run, Ekrem Imamoglu, said Sunday that the victory marked a "new beginning" for Turkey and offered to work closely with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Ekrem Imamoglu's lead of more than 775,000 votes marked a huge increase on his victory in March, when he won by just 13,000. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"It was not a single group or party, but the whole of Istanbul and Turkey that won this election," Imamoglu said in his victory speech.

With almost 99 per cent of votes counted, he had 54 per cent of the vote against the ruling AKP party's Binali Yildirim on 45.1 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Death toll from acute encephalitis in east Indian town rises to 129 children



Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital which had to evict a group of sick inmates from a ward to accommodate the surge in AES patients. PHOTO: REUTERS



At least 129 children have now died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the town of Muzaffarpur in the eastern Indian state of Bihar since an outbreak earlier this month, a medical official said on Sunday.

The death toll from AES, a fever that affects the central nervous system, has risen from 97 reported last Monday and medical and government officials are facing mounting criticism for struggling to contain the crisis in the town of nearly 350,000 people.

AES, known as 'brain fever' is caused by any one of a number of viruses. Symptoms include high fever, vomiting and, in severe cases, seizures, paralysis and coma. Infants and elderly people are particularly vulnerable.

READ MORE HERE

Huge crowds of protesters demand Czech PM step down



People attend a rally demanding the resignation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on June 23, 2019 in Prague. PHOTO: AFP



Huge crowds flooded central Prague on Sunday demanding Prime Minister Andrej Babis step down over allegations of graft in a protest that organisers and local media claim drew around 250,000 people, making it the largest since the fall of communism in 1989.

The 64-year-old billionaire was charged last year in connection with a two million euro (S$3.09 million) EU subsidy scam, while an audit by the European Commission ruled that he has a conflict of interest as a politician and entrepreneur.

The Czech government said earlier this month there were "errors" in the audit from Brussels and Babis has refused to budge.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Andy Murray wins Queen's doubles title on return



Britain's Andy Murray celebrates during his doubles final match against Rajeev Ram of the US and Britain's Joe Salisbury. PHOTO: REUTERS/ACTION IMAGES



Former world number one Andy Murray crowned a remarkable return to tennis with victory in the men's doubles at the Queen's Club tournament on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Scotsman teamed with Spanish partner Feliciano Lopez to take a 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 10-5 win over Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram.

The three-time Grand Slam champion's triumph comes after what he described as "life-changing" hip surgery earlier this year.

READ MORE HERE