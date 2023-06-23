While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 23

Titanic submersible destroyed in ‘catastrophic implosion’

A deep-sea submersible carrying five people on a voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic was found in pieces from a “catastrophic implosion” that killed everyone abord, the US Coast Guard said on Thursday.

It brings a grim end to the massive international search for the vessel that went missing on Sunday.

A robotic diving vehicle deployed from a Canadian ship discovered a debris field from the submersible Titan on Thursday morning on the seabed some 488m from the bow of the Titanic, which is about 4km beneath the surface, in a remote corner of the North Atlantic, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters.

The Titan was operated by the US-based company OceanGate Expeditions. It had been missing since it lost contact with its surface support ship on Sunday morning about an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour dive to the world’s most famous shipwreck.

