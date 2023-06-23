While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 23

Titanic submersible destroyed in ‘catastrophic implosion’
A deep-sea submersible carrying five people on a voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic was found in pieces from a “catastrophic implosion” that killed everyone abord, the US Coast Guard said on Thursday.
It brings a grim end to the massive international search for the vessel that went missing on Sunday.
A robotic diving vehicle deployed from a Canadian ship discovered a debris field from the submersible Titan on Thursday morning on the seabed some 488m from the bow of the Titanic, which is about 4km beneath the surface, in a remote corner of the North Atlantic, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters.
The Titan was operated by the US-based company OceanGate Expeditions. It had been missing since it lost contact with its surface support ship on Sunday morning about an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour dive to the world’s most famous shipwreck.
Biden, Modi hail new era for India, US relations
President Joe Biden hailed a new era in the US-India relationship, after rolling out the White House red carpet for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, touting deals on defence and commerce aimed at countering China’s global influence.
The partnership is “stronger, closer and more dynamic than at any time in history,” Mr Biden told reporters at a joint press conference with Mr Modi, and the economic relationship is “booming,” with trade more than doubling over the past decade.
Mr Modi touted “a new chapter” to the countries’ “strategic partnership” after the two leaders emerged from Oval Office talks where the countries’ differences on Russia and human rights were on the table.
UN adds Russia to list of shame for killing children in Ukraine
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out Russia on Thursday for killing 136 children in Ukraine in 2022, adding its armed forces to a global list of offenders, according to a report to the UN Security Council seen by Reuters.
The United Nations also verified that Russian armed forces and affiliated groups maimed 518 children and carried out 480 attacks on schools and hospitals.
Russian armed forces also used 91 children as human shields, according to the report.
Alcaraz sails into Queen’s Club quarters, Fritz out
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the quarter-finals of the Queen’s Club Championships after he beat Jiri Lehecka 6-2 6-3 on Thursday, but third seed Taylor Fritz was knocked out by Adrian Mannarino.
Alcaraz is playing on grass for the first time this week since his fourth-round exit at Wimbledon last year and he is slowly getting to grips with the unfamiliar, faster surface.
“I’m happy with the level I played today... I had a really solid match. I’m feeling really comfortable here on grass, getting experience and hours on grass,” world number two Alcaraz said.
Kesha settles producer Dr Luke’s defamation lawsuit
Pop star Kesha on Thursday settled a lawsuit brought by her former producer Dr Luke, who claimed that she defamed him by accusing him of raping her.
Terms of the settlement, announced in a joint statement posted on Instagram, were not made public. Neither admitted wrongdoing.
“I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one,” the singer, whose full name is Kesha Rose Sebert, said in the statement.