While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 23, 2026

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An Iranian woman walking past a mural depicting an Iranian and US negotiation table next to the former US embassy in Tehran.

Trump: ‘I will do what I have to do’ if Iran does not stick to deal

US President Donald Trump said on June 22 "I will do what I have to do" if Iran does not stick to its agreement with Washington.

"If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do what I have to do," Trump told reporters.

Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed an interim US-Iran deal last week, more than three months after the US and Israel attacked Iran and Iran responded with its own attacks on Israel and Gulf states with US bases.

Trump said on June 22 Iran was supposed to use the money being unfrozen to buy food exclusively from the United States.

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Can anyone fix Britain? Regular change of prime minister a symptom of UK’s malaise

PHOTO: REUTERS

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who won one of the biggest landslides in British political history, is out after less than two years. The sixth leader to quit in 10 years. The highest rate of political turnover in almost two centuries.

Like his predecessors, Starmer failed to stem popular anger over living standards, which have stagnated since the 2008 financial crash, while ballooning national debt due to global shocks like the COVID-19 pandemic has shackled government spending. The failure to tackle illegal immigration has also sown deep political divisions.

Anthony Seldon, a historian who has charted the fortunes of UK prime ministers in books such as The Impossible Office, said Britain was in a very deep hole after Starmer and predecessors such as Liz Truss and Boris Johnson failed to inspire confidence and trust by setting out a clear narrative.

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Gazans flee scorching tents for a polluted sea

PHOTO: REUTERS

Residents of the Gaza Strip have been flocking from suffocating tents to the territory's polluted Mediterranean shore to bathe and wash their clothes, as summer temperatures rise and fresh water remains hard to come by.

Nearly all Gaza's population was displaced during two years of war between Israel and Hamas, with Gazans now crammed into a narrow strip along the coast, mainly in tents and damaged buildings.

"The only outlet in the Gaza Strip, from north to south, is the sea," said Wadie al-Ras, 36, a displaced Palestinian standing on Gaza City's shore.

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Shooting in Montreal, Canada leaves three dead including suspect

PHOTO: REUTERS

A midday shooting in Montreal killed three people on June 22, including a police officer, a civilian, and the alleged gunman, triggering rare alarm in the Canadian city.

The bloodshed occurred in a partly Jewish neighbourhood that includes kosher markets and restaurants, but police declined to comment on what the motive might have been and whether the incident amounted to a hate crime or act of terror.

Montreal police chief Fady Dagher said the incident was “more than terrible.”

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Lionel Messi sets World Cup scoring record as Argentina down Austria

PHOTO: REUTERS

Lionel Messi became the leading scorer in World Cup history as the captain struck twice to give Argentina a 2-0 win over Austria on June 22 and send the champions into the last 32.

The player widely regarded as the greatest of all time pounced late in the first half in Texas with a trademark left-footed finish after neat build-up play.

The predatory goal added to his hat-trick in Argentina’s opening match to make it a record 17 in total at the World Cup.

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