While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 23

US to hit Iran with 'major' new sanctions on Monday, says Trump

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States would impose "major" new sanctions on Iran in two days - a move sure to exacerbate tensions with the Islamic republic inflamed by the downing of a US spy plane.

Trump tamped down the threat of military action on Friday, when he called off retaliatory strikes at the last minute because the response was not "proportionate" to the drone's destruction over the Strait of Hormuz.

But he had said military action is still an option and brandished the threat of sanctions ever since.

Now, he has set a timetable for fresh punitive economic measures to heap more pressure on an Iranian economy already reeling from the sanctions in place since Trump withdrew from an international nuclear deal with Teheran.

READ MORE HERE

British PM hopeful Johnson questioned after apparent spat over spilled wine

An apparent noisy spat over spilled wine involving the front-runner to become prime minister, Boris Johnson, brought police to the London residence Johnson shares with his partner.

The Metropolitan Police on Saturday confirmed reports that they were called to a home in south-east London early on Friday.

The tiff apparently involved Johnson, a former foreign secretary, spilling red wine on a couch in the home of his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, 31, a public relations executive, according to the Guardian newspaper, which first reported the incident.

READ MORE HERE

Thirteen dead, 23 injured in Cambodia building collapse

Thirteen people were killed when an under-construction building in Cambodia collapsed early on Saturday, an official said, as rescuers struggled to reach missing workers feared trapped under a mountain of twisted steel and rubble.

The seven-storey steel and concrete structure in the coastal town of Sihanoukville, west of the capital Phnom Penh, was a Chinese-owned project.

At least 23 people were injured and many workers were still missing and feared trapped inside, according to the office of the spokesman for the local province of Preah Sihanouk.

READ MORE HERE

'Scamp the Tramp' wins ugliest dog title

Scamp the Tramp has been judged to be the World's Ugliest Dog.

The old saying "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder" was in full effect in the California town of Petaluma, with 19 ugly mutts going jowl-to-jowl for the title.

The winner was Scamp, who took home US$1,500 (S$2,000) in prize money, a trophy and the oppotunity to appear on NBC's Today show.

READ MORE HERE

Formula One: Hamilton on pole in France, Vettel only seventh

Lewis Hamilton seized pole position for the French Grand Prix in track record time on Saturday as Mercedes, chasing their 10th successive win, swept the front row of the grid in dominant fashion.

The Formula One world championship leader and last year's race winner was 0.286 seconds quicker than team mate Valtteri Bottas on another searingly hot afternoon at Le Castellet in the south of France.

The front row lockout was the 63rd for Mercedes, a Formula One record.

READ MORE HERE